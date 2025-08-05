                 

*
banner

News

Talent showcase at NYBBGB Course

Eight talented performers battled it out to be crowned Harry Mortimer Solo Award winner.

Angus
  The winner was presented with the award by Martyn Brabbins

Tuesday, 05 August 2025

        

Eight talented performers took part in the Harry Mortimer Solo Award competition at the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Summer Course at Oundle School.

The musical excellence on show for teh Blue Riband event made for an immensely difficult decision for the judges, Lt Col Stewart Halliday (Commanding Officer, Bands of the Household Division); Tracey Redfern (Principal Trumpet, Manchester Camerata) and Guest Conductor Martyn Brabbins to make.

Euph winner

After much deliberation that finally opted for the band's euphonium player Angus, following what they said were his "stunning performances" of 'Ziebekikos' from Philip Wilby's 'Euphonium Concerto' and 'Harlequin' by Philip Sparke.

Not only did Angus follow in the footsteps of acclaimed former winners, but also picked up a cash prize of £250 and will invited to perform as Guest Soloist with the NYBBGB Children's Band next summer.

The Harry Mortimer Award recognises individual musical excellence within the National Youth Band, with the finalists all section winners of the Katie Ogden Solo Competition, held during the Youth Band Easter Course at Pangbourne College in April.

Outstanding

Martyn Brabbins stated that the standard on show was "outstanding" and offered the congratulations of the panel to the other finalists; Stephanie (cornet), Darcie (cornet), Alice (horn), Nicky (trombone), Alex (percussion), Thomas (tuba) and Cerys (voice).

"Each delivered remarkable performances", he said, "that showcased the very best of youth brass banding talent in the UK."

Each delivered remarkable performances that showcased the very best of youth brass banding talent in the UKMartyn Brabbins

Thanks

A spokesperson for the NYBBGB also thanked long-term supporters Denis Wick Products, who generously sponsor both the Katie Ogden Solo Competition and the Harry Mortimer Award, adding: "Their dedication to craftsmanship and education continues to enrich the brass band community in the UK and worldwide."

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

mANGER

King leads conducting trio at Manger

August 5 • Prof David King, Magnus Brandseth and Tormod Flaten will mastermind the musical challenges of the Norwegian National Champion.

Angus

Talent showcase at NYBBGB Course

August 5 • Eight talented performers battled it out to be crowned Harry Mortimer Solo Award winner.

Tredegar

Tredegar join the Rath pack

August 5 • The trombone section of the Welsh Champion are now ambassadors for Rath Trombones.

Andrew Porter

Porter service at Wingates

August 5 • Cpt Andrew Porter becomes the new Musical Consultant at Wingates Band.

What's on »

The Lindley Band - Parp and a Pint

Wednesday 6 August • 14a Holly Bank Road. Lindley. Huddersfield . West Yorkshire HD3 3 JE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 8 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham GL51 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 15 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL52 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Vacancies »

Elland Silver Band

August 5 • Are seeking a SOLO CORNET player and a 3rd CORNET player to complete our line up for our exciting autumn / winter season of concerts & contests. Rehearsals are Monday & Thursday evenings 8 -10pm at our bandroom in Elland HX5 9AZ.

wantage silver band

August 5 • Wantage Band (Championship Section) have a vacancy for a BASS PLAYER, Eb or Bb. The band are ideally looking for an experienced player but are committed to giving younger players opportunities. There are always openings to teach and conduct at WSB too.

Petworth Town Band

August 4 • Petworth Town Band have vacancies for BASS TROMBONE, CORNET and TUBA. We are an active band with a full calendar of engagements. We would welcome new players to join us and our happy band of players.

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top