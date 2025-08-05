Talent showcase at NYBBGB Course

Eight talented performers battled it out to be crowned Harry Mortimer Solo Award winner.

Eight talented performers took part in the Harry Mortimer Solo Award competition at the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Summer Course at Oundle School.

The musical excellence on show for teh Blue Riband event made for an immensely difficult decision for the judges, Lt Col Stewart Halliday (Commanding Officer, Bands of the Household Division); Tracey Redfern (Principal Trumpet, Manchester Camerata) and Guest Conductor Martyn Brabbins to make.

Euph winner

After much deliberation that finally opted for the band's euphonium player Angus, following what they said were his "stunning performances" of 'Ziebekikos' from Philip Wilby's 'Euphonium Concerto' and 'Harlequin' by Philip Sparke.

Not only did Angus follow in the footsteps of acclaimed former winners, but also picked up a cash prize of £250 and will invited to perform as Guest Soloist with the NYBBGB Children's Band next summer.

The Harry Mortimer Award recognises individual musical excellence within the National Youth Band, with the finalists all section winners of the Katie Ogden Solo Competition, held during the Youth Band Easter Course at Pangbourne College in April.

Outstanding

Martyn Brabbins stated that the standard on show was "outstanding" and offered the congratulations of the panel to the other finalists; Stephanie (cornet), Darcie (cornet), Alice (horn), Nicky (trombone), Alex (percussion), Thomas (tuba) and Cerys (voice).

"Each delivered remarkable performances", he said, "that showcased the very best of youth brass banding talent in the UK."

Thanks

A spokesperson for the NYBBGB also thanked long-term supporters Denis Wick Products, who generously sponsor both the Katie Ogden Solo Competition and the Harry Mortimer Award, adding: "Their dedication to craftsmanship and education continues to enrich the brass band community in the UK and worldwide."