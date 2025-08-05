Porter service at Wingates

Cpt Andrew Porter becomes the new Musical Consultant at Wingates Band.

The Wingates Band has welcomed Captain Andrew Porter to the role of Musical Consultant.

It was confirmed that he will work with MD Matt Ryan towards meeting long-term goals as well as leading some rehearsals and workshops ahead of contests and events.

Wide experience

The Director of Music of The Band of the Grenadier Guards, Cpt Porter has gained wide ranging experience with British Army Band Tidworth, The Irish Guards and the Household Division Bands Headquarters, as well as serving in active military deployment to Afghanistan.

As a player and conductor he has also played and worked with many of Britain's leading bands.

Delighted

MD, Matt Ryan welcomed Andrew by stating: "I'm delighted to be able to share the journey of moulding the band and growing it's potential with such an experienced, proven and capable musician.

His experience speaks for itself, and I'm delighted he's accepted a role which will enable the organisation to widen and deepens its artistic intent."

Cpt Andrew Porter

Return journey

In response Andrew stated: "I was delighted to take this role. Wingates is steeped in history and my own musical journey in England actually commenced with them.

The opportunity to work alongside Matt excites me. Both he and the band have a refreshing outlook in their activities, they are hungry to develop, forward thinking and not afraid to try out new ideas.

Above all else they are really nice people, that have made me feel so welcome since my initial introduction in April this year. I'm excited to see where our collaborative journey will take us."