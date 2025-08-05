Tredegar join the Rath pack

                 

Tuesday, 05 August 2025

        

Welsh Champion Tredegar has announced a partnership with musical instrument manufacturer, Rath Trombones.

It saw their trombone section premiere the instruments provided to them by the award winning maker at a recent high profile concert at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

R4, R6 and R9

The connection sees the team of Ryan Richards, Ioan Jones and Mark Winstone now perform on Rath R4, R6 and R9 models.

Each has been individually tailored to their needs following visits to the Rath factory in Yorkshire and detailed consultations with sales manager and senior technician Tim Sidwell, and founder Michael Rath.

Artistic outlook

The partnership has been developed by Tredegar's Chairperson David Thomas, who told 4BR that Rath felt that the Welsh band's artistic outlook reflected the company's own desire to lead through excellence.

"Right from the start that has been the key," he said. "Rath Trombones has a global reputation for bespoke quality, and we were delighted that they felt Tredegar displayed the same attributes in exploring new musical avenues.

Having our section perform on Rath Trombones is a huge endorsement of that."

He added: "We are proud to be associated as brand ambassadors, and the instruments will be heard on two forthcoming CD releases. These include the much anticipated recording of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' which we will be undertaking with the National Orchestra of Wales in October."

it's a pleasure to welcome the section at Tredegar, which has a reputation for musical excellence on the concert and contesting platformsRath Trombones

Ambition

Speaking about the link, solo trombone Ryan Richards added: "It's been an ambition of mine to see the section all perform on Rath instruments — the benefits of which are undeniable.

The tailored craftsmanship is remarkable, enhancing both our individual and section performances."

Musical excellence

In response, Tim Sidwell, sales manager and senior technician for Rath Trombones, added: "Rath Trombones have long been the choice for leading players across a diverse range of musical genres, and it's a pleasure to welcome the section at Tredegar, which has a reputation for musical excellence on the concert and contesting platforms.

We look forward to working with Ryan, Ioan and Mark and Tredegar, as they continue to delight audiences far and wide with their outstanding music making."

More information:

For more information on Michael Rath Trombones, and to find your nearest Rath Trombones dealer, go to: rathtrombones.com

        

