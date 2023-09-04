                 

Swiss honour for Arsene Duc

The conductor of Valaisia Brass Band is to be presented with the prestigious Stephan Jaeggi Award by the Swiss Musicians Foundation.

Monday, 04 September 2023

        

Valaisia Brass Band heads to the British Open this weekend boosted by the news that their Musical Director ArsÃ¨ne Duc is to be presented with the prestigious Stephan Jaeggi Award by the Swiss Musicians Foundation.

Recognition

First awarded in 1962, it is given in recognition of a remarkable contribution made by a Swiss musician as a composer, arranger or performer.

Recent awardees include composer and performer Pascal Eicher, clarinettist Isabelle Ruf-Weber and composer Oliver Waespi.

Successes

Arsene Duc has been the conductor of Valaisia Brass Band since its formation, inspiring them to incredible success — including seven Swiss National titles and one Swiss Open title.

In 2017 he led them to become the first European band to win the British Open and in 2018 added the European title.

He also led Brass Band Fribiurg to National success on three occasions and won numerous other titles with Fanfare Ancienne Cecilia Chermignon and the National Youth Brass Band of Switzerland.

First awarded in 1962, it is given in recognition of a remarkable contribution made by a Swiss musician as a composer, arranger or performer4BR

Melodic output

Jaeggi (1903-1957) was born in Fulenbach in Switzerland, and although at first completing an apprenticeship in mechanics he also displayed a remarkable sense of musicality — writing a dramatic fantasy entitled 'Titanic' aged just 19 which received its premiere in 1922.

His melodic output was influenced by Florent Schmitt, Gustav Holst and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

He later went on to write numerous other works, including many military marches as well as become one of the nation's most respected conductors.

Presentation

Arsene Duc will be presented with the award at a concert by Valaisia Band at the Ancienne CÃ©cilia de Chermignon in February 2024.

        

