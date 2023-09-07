                 

Quartet ready to battle for Wainstone prize pot

Four bands will compete for a hefty chunk of prize money at the Doctor Martin Wainstone's Cup Contest in Yarm on the weekend.

The Doctor Martin Wainstone's Cup contest takes place at the Princess Alexander Auditorium, Yarm School in Stockton on Tees on Sunday (10th September).

Unfortunately, and despite one of the most generous prize funds in UK banding, just four bands will take to the stage starting at 11.00am trying to catch the ear of adjudicator Sandy Smith.

Contenders

With 2022 champion Hepworth taking part in the British Open at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, the title that comes with a £4,000 first prize plus the potential to add over £500 more, will see a battle between former six time winner EverReady Band, City of Bradford, GUS and Pemberton Old Wigan.

Prizes

The podium finishers will win £2,000 and £1,000 respectively with the fourth placed band claiming £500. There is also an additional £250 for the 'Best March' and for the 'Best Soloist', whilst each band will receive £400 towards their travel expenses.

Competitors this year will be required to perform an own-choice march, solo and major test piece selection.

        

