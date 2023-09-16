                 

Result: 2023 National Championships of Great Britain: Fourth Section

Newhall claims the Fourth Section National title in Cheltenham

cheltenham
  The Fourth Section title has been won by Newhall Band

Saturday, 16 September 2023

        

Fourth Section:


Test piece: A Saddleworth Festival Overture (Goff Richards)
Adjudicators: Gary Davies, Martin Heartfield and Sheona White

1. Newhall (Kevin Holdgate)
2. Brunel Brass Academy (Daniel Hall)
3. Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)
4. Ramsey Town (Robert Quane)
5. North Lakes (Gareth Sykes)
6. Tadley Concert Brass (Paul Chapman)
7. Golborne Brass (Les Webb)
8. Highland Brass (Mark Bell)
9. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
10. Royal Oakeley (Paul Wilson)
11. Billingham Silver (Vaughan Evans)
12. Rivington & Adlington (Matt Whitfield)
13. Watford (Ian Graves)
14. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)
15. St Stythians (James Burns)
16. Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)
17. Putney & Wimbledon (Dr Sam Topp)
18. Saltash Town (Neil Ellis)
19. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith M2) (John Murray)
20. Penicuik Silver (Douglas Anderson)

Youngest Player: Henry Thomas (Saltash Town) — aged 10
Best Soloist: Cornet (Brunel Brass)

        

September 16

eventz

Ev-entz on hand at Cheltenham for a little bit of everything

September 15 • The team from Ev-entz will be at Cheltenham this weekend with bags and bags of great deals to take home with you.

