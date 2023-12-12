                 

*
banner

News

Charm, glamour and glitz to showcase Elevate premiere in Blackpool

BBE's 'Elevate' initiative gets off to an exciting and colourful start with a celebration of brass bands, drag cabaret and queer culture next year at Blackpool Tower.

Elevate
  The premiere will take place at Blackpool Tower next March

Tuesday, 12 December 2023

        

The exciting and colourful first artistic outcome of Brass Bands England's 'Elevate' programme will take place in Blackpool next year.

Director Jamie Sophia Fletcher has been working with the Freckleton Band to produce a celebration of brass bands, drag cabaret and queer culture, with the world premiere set for Thursday 14th March at The Fifth Floor event space, located within the iconic Blackpool Tower.

Diverse start

Speaking about the initiative, BBE's Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann said: "We're so excited that the very first Elevate partnership has kicked off to such an exciting, diverse start.

Witnessing the creative collaboration between Jamie and Freckleton has been fantastic, and seeing their ideas come to life will make for a terrific night of entertainment."

Commitment

Sarah continued: "This collaboration also demonstrates BBE's commitment to diversity, challenging ourselves and the sector to broaden the artists and genres we work with.

Elevate is much more than just the final performance, and along with this rounds' theme BBE will be programming members resources and webinars on LGBTQ+ themes including trans awareness, to support the banding sector to be as inclusive and welcoming as possible."

Leading artists

Fronting the event will be two leading UK drag artists, Len Blanco and Donna Trump.

Len is a drag king, musician, comedian and performance-maker from Cardiff, best known for their satirical ex-boyband character and his original pop songs. Len is also a lover of the unruly and improvised at the cabaret shows and immersive events they perform in.

Len's work is about querying and challenging the gender binary through singing, pointing, laughing and winking.

Donna is a singer, lip-syncer, and comedian who describes herself as 'a child who has been let loose in the toy box — imagination has no bounds and the way you connect things is so bonkers that it makes sense only to the few sometimes!'.

She is influenced by theatre practitioners such as Bertolt Brecht and Antonin Artaud — causing a reaction, emotion or retaliation is something that is important in her drag.

I'm delighted to be working with Len Blanco and Donna Trump — a fabulous drag king and drag queen who will bring hilarity, charm, swagger, glitz and glamour to what is going to be an unforgettable, entertaining eveningJamie Fletcher

Delighted

Speaking about the collaboration, Jamie Sophia Fletcher added: "I'm delighted to be working with Len Blanco and Donna Trump — a fabulous drag king and drag queen who will bring hilarity, charm, swagger, glitz and glamour to what is going to be an unforgettable, entertaining evening.

We can't wait to celebrate all things brass band, drag cabaret and queer culture."

Tickets:

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 15th December at a cost of £18. These will be available via the BBE website's events section.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

aMBASSADORS

Ambassador addition to National Youth Brass Band set-up

December 13 • A new Ambassador Band has been created to add to the elite music making performance experiences of members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Bolsover

Bolsover Festival of Brass comes to an end

December 13 • Financial and organisational challenges brings the popular Bolsover Festival of Brass contest to an end.

Dewi Griffiths

Mercer & Barker welcomes Griffiths

December 13 • Tredegar's principal cornet player Dewi Griffiths has been welcomed as a performance artist with Mercer & Barker Mouthpieces.

Todmorden

Todmorden Bandstand campaign receives huge boost

December 13 • The future of the Grade II listed Edwardian bandstand has been secured thanks to a fantastic campaign and a huge boost from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Derwent Brass

December 12 • DERWENT BRASS seek applications for EUPHONIUM! CHAMPIONSHIP SECTION | MIDLANDS | BBE INNNOVATION AWARD WINNER | RPS AWARDS SHORTLIST 2024 | REGIONALS 2023 PODIUM | etc. An exciting opportunity to join Derbyshire's Premier Brass Band and complete the band!

Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan (ECV)

December 12 • Swiss Brass Band "Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan" (ECV), contesting in Championship Section, is seeking for a new Musical Director for June 2024.. More informations on our website https://ecvbrass.ch

Lydbrook Band

December 11 • Lydbrook Band are recruiting a Front Row and Back Row Cornet player to complete its line up.. We are an ambitious, forward thinking band based in the Forest of Dean, with easy links from South Wales, Bristol & Birmingham

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top