Mercer & Barker welcomes Griffiths

Tredegar's principal cornet player Dewi Griffiths has been welcomed as a performance artist with Mercer & Barker Mouthpieces.

Mouthpiece manufacturer Mercer & Barker has welcomed Tredegar principal cornet Dewi Griffiths as the latest addition to their performance artist rota.

Respected

The north Walian has established himself as one of the most respected cornet players of his generation, having developed from his formative years at Llanrug Silver Band, through to Menai Bridge and onto Yorkshire Building Society, and finally, since 2007, as principal cornet of Tredegar.

The winner of numerous individual accolades, including a third 'Best Principal Cornet' award at the recent Brass in Concert Championships, he has also enjoyed guest appearances with a number of leading European bands and is proud to be one of the ceremonial trumpeters at the Welsh National Eisteddfod.

Develop range

Dewi will now work with the company to help further develop their range of cornet mouthpieces, with a Mercer & Barker spokesperson telling 4BR: "Having one of the brass band movement's finest principal cornet players on board will enable us to enhance our product range for cornet players of all levels and abilities.

Dewi's advice and input has been of great benefit and to hear him win his latest award at the Brass in Concert Championships playing on a Mercer & Barker mouthpiece was a fantastic endorsement."

Huge impression

In response Dewi said: "It's great to be able to help develop a mouthpiece range that I believe draws on invention as well as tradition.

Mercer & Barker has already made a huge impression on the brass band movement and I am keen to ensure that is enhanced further with their cornet mouthpieces."