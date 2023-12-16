Made for sharing...

The GUS Band is to host a brace of on-line workshops aimed at sharing good practice and inventive thinking to help bands secure their concert futures.

The GUS Band is to host a brace of workshops in the New Year aimed at sharing experiences and improving the skill sets required to run self-organised concerts, marketing and publicity.

They will be open to bands of all levels with an aim of helping bands maximise potential income as well as develop sustainable funding avenues to secure their future.

The 2023 Dr Martin and Midlands Regional Champion faced the need to increase revenue streams following Covid-19 linked to the ambition to make events surrounding its 90th anniversary a financial success.

Self organised

Band Manager Kieren Williams told 4BR: "We realised we could not rely on income from external bookings, so this saw us pivot towards a model that involved self-organised events.

Recently, we have been really saddened to see other bands also struggle so we felt we could pass on what we have learnt as well as learn ourselves from the good practice and innovation of others."

Focus

This has seen the band create a specialist team focussed on the delivery and planning of self-organised events, as well as hosting joint concert promotions and hosting productions such as 'The Snowman'.

He added: "We have had to completely revolutionise the way we do things — but it has been a huge success.

We want to help create a healthy and vibrant banding community and if we can share our experiences and learn from others together everyone will benefit to secure a sustainable future".

Dates and times

The on-line workshops (held via MS Teams) are free to attend and are open to all UK bands.

Wednesday 27th March: (7.00pm-10.00pm)

Saturday 30th March: (Noon — 3.00pm)

You can register your interest by emailing: info@thegusband.com