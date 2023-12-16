                 

*
banner

News

Made for sharing...

The GUS Band is to host a brace of on-line workshops aimed at sharing good practice and inventive thinking to help bands secure their concert futures.

GUS Band
  The band recently celebrated its 90th anniversary with a number of self-organised events

Saturday, 16 December 2023

        

The GUS Band is to host a brace of workshops in the New Year aimed at sharing experiences and improving the skill sets required to run self-organised concerts, marketing and publicity.

They will be open to bands of all levels with an aim of helping bands maximise potential income as well as develop sustainable funding avenues to secure their future.

The 2023 Dr Martin and Midlands Regional Champion faced the need to increase revenue streams following Covid-19 linked to the ambition to make events surrounding its 90th anniversary a financial success.

Self organised

Band Manager Kieren Williams told 4BR: "We realised we could not rely on income from external bookings, so this saw us pivot towards a model that involved self-organised events.

Recently, we have been really saddened to see other bands also struggle so we felt we could pass on what we have learnt as well as learn ourselves from the good practice and innovation of others."

Focus

This has seen the band create a specialist team focussed on the delivery and planning of self-organised events, as well as hosting joint concert promotions and hosting productions such as 'The Snowman'.

He added: "We have had to completely revolutionise the way we do things — but it has been a huge success.

We want to help create a healthy and vibrant banding community and if we can share our experiences and learn from others together everyone will benefit to secure a sustainable future".

Dates and times

The on-line workshops (held via MS Teams) are free to attend and are open to all UK bands.

Wednesday 27th March: (7.00pm-10.00pm)
Saturday 30th March: (Noon — 3.00pm)

You can register your interest by emailing: info@thegusband.com

        

TAGS: The GUS Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke Band

Hirst dedication honoured on National homecoming to Queensbury

December 16 • Adrian Hirst's 30 years of dedication and excellence was honoured at Black Dyke's recent concert in the heart of Queensbury.

Friary

Christmas spirit flows for Friary

December 16 • A trio of performances in a brewery, church and shopping centre round off a bust 2023 for Friary Brass Band.

GUS Band

Made for sharing...

December 16 • The GUS Band is to host a brace of on-line workshops aimed at sharing good practice and inventive thinking to help bands secure their concert futures.

LEADING BANDS

Further progress made by UK Leading Bands Forum

December 15 • A lively and constructive meeting sees the UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) seek to make further contacts and discuss adjudication issues.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

December 16 • We are seeking a new MD. We are a non-contesting band with over 30 members and are looking for someone who can maintain the band's standards and hopefully progress us even further, while at the same time nurturing a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

Longridge Band

December 15 • Longridge Band have an exciting and rare opportunity for a quality repiano cornet. You need to be hard working and cover principal if required. You will be part of an ambitious and social band, plus free butties and pizza as we even have a food budget!

Bedford Town Band

December 15 • Bedford Town Band have vacancies for 2 cornet players to join our friendly band. Recently the band came 3rd at Wychavon Contest and won the soloist and best baritone prizes Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday 8-10pm.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus
Composer, conductor, teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top