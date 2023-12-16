                 

Christmas spirit flows for Friary

A trio of performances in a brewery, church and shopping centre round off a bust 2023 for Friary Brass Band.

Friary
  The events rounded off a busy 2023 for the band

Saturday, 16 December 2023

        

Friary Brass has been enjoying a busy festive period with a series of local concerts.

These included appearances helping the Christmas 'spirit' flow at The Hog's Back brewery, as well as at Teddington Baptist Church, where they also showcased two works from their recent 'Shipping Forecast' Brass in Concert programme alongside the seasonal favourites.

Cromarty and Thames

Simon Dobson's tranquil flugel solo 'Cromarty', was played by Lauren Straker, whilst there was also the opportunity to enjoy the clever medley of nursery rhymes in 'Thames', from the pen of Callum Au.

A busy weekend was rounded off less than 24 hour later with players braving the elements for four hours of carolling at the local Meadows shopping centre, which helped to raise £380 which will be divided equally between the band, the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust, and locally based charity Sebastian's Action Trust which supports seriously ill children and their families.

Delight

Band Chairman David Wicks told 4BR: "This year has seen many changes for Friary, so it was a real delight for our final performances of 2023 to be centred around the constant of Christmas."

        

Christmas spirit flows for Friary

