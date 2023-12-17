                 

*
banner

News

Extra GARD protection for Foden's

The bass team at Foden's will gain extra protection thanks to their partnership link with GARDBags.

Fodens
  The Foden's bass team will enjoy the extra protection with their new GARDBags

Sunday, 17 December 2023

        

The Foden's Band bass team has been presented with an early Christmas present thanks to their new customised GARDBags.

The company, part of the family run Talwar company in Kolkata on the east coast of India, is well respected for its range of protective instrument bags which are endorsed by many of the world's leading brass instrumentalists from Arturo Sandoval and Mike Lovatt to Mary Bowden and Glenn Van Looy.

Protection

Speaking about the new link, Director and CEO, Abhi Chakrabarti AID: "GARDBags continues to redefine the standards of instrument protection. The release of these tuba /bass bags marks another chapter in our legacy of excellence, providing musicians with the confidence and peace of mind they deserve.

We are proud that our partnership with Foden's Band sees their cornet, trombone and tuba/bass players protected by our products."

Logo

The new tuba bags are customized with the distinctive Foden's Band logo finely embroidered into the fabric.

In response to the further strengthening of their partnership bass player Andy Cattenach said: "The team is delighted with the new GARDBags.

They're extremely well made with outstanding protection and have storage for music and accessories. The BBb wheeled cases are a lot easier to pull than a standard wheeled bass case and will make life easier on busy contest days!"

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brooks

Last chord reached for Elland and Brooks

December 17 • The 11 year musical partnership between Elland Silver Band and MD Daniel Brooks has come to an end.

Reading Springs

Reading add to star sparkle for Sarcoma UK

December 17 • Reading Spring Gardens add to the music to help raise funds for a leading charity.

Fodens

Extra GARD protection for Foden's

December 17 • The bass team at Foden's will gain extra protection thanks to their partnership link with GARDBags.

Black Dyke Band

Hirst dedication honoured on National homecoming to Queensbury

December 16 • Adrian Hirst's 30 years of dedication and excellence was honoured at Black Dyke's recent concert in the heart of Queensbury.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Thoresby Colliery Band

December 16 • Required: Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a Principal Cornet player to take the band back to the Championship Section in 2025. . If you have ambition and enjoy leading a section please apply in confidence.

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

December 16 • We are seeking a new MD. We are a non-contesting band with over 30 members and are looking for someone who can maintain the band's standards and hopefully progress us even further, while at the same time nurturing a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

Longridge Band

December 15 • Longridge Band have an exciting and rare opportunity for a quality repiano cornet. You need to be hard working and cover principal if required. You will be part of an ambitious and social band, plus free butties and pizza as we even have a food budget!

Pro Cards »

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top