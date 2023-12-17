Extra GARD protection for Foden's

The bass team at Foden's will gain extra protection thanks to their partnership link with GARDBags.

The Foden's Band bass team has been presented with an early Christmas present thanks to their new customised GARDBags.

The company, part of the family run Talwar company in Kolkata on the east coast of India, is well respected for its range of protective instrument bags which are endorsed by many of the world's leading brass instrumentalists from Arturo Sandoval and Mike Lovatt to Mary Bowden and Glenn Van Looy.

Protection

Speaking about the new link, Director and CEO, Abhi Chakrabarti AID: "GARDBags continues to redefine the standards of instrument protection. The release of these tuba /bass bags marks another chapter in our legacy of excellence, providing musicians with the confidence and peace of mind they deserve.

We are proud that our partnership with Foden's Band sees their cornet, trombone and tuba/bass players protected by our products."

Logo

The new tuba bags are customized with the distinctive Foden's Band logo finely embroidered into the fabric.

In response to the further strengthening of their partnership bass player Andy Cattenach said: "The team is delighted with the new GARDBags.

They're extremely well made with outstanding protection and have storage for music and accessories. The BBb wheeled cases are a lot easier to pull than a standard wheeled bass case and will make life easier on busy contest days!"