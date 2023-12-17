Reading add to star sparkle for Sarcoma UK

Reading Spring Gardens add to the music to help raise funds for a leading charity.

Reading Spring Gardens Band recently performed in a classical evening of festive music making as they played their part in helping to raise funds for the Sarcoma UK charity.

Poet's Church

The London & Southern Counties band accompanied Welsh duo of opera star Mark Llewellyn Evans and classical soprano singer Ellen Williams on an evening entitled 'White Christmas' at 'The Poet's Church' — St Giles in the Field.

The band also led the carol singing opening with 'O Come All Ye Faithful', 'Away in a Manger' and 'Hark the Herald Angels Sing' as well as a solo feature with 'I'll Walk With God'.

Other star performers included Caroline Sheen, Enchorus, Sandra Dickinson, Mark Osmond and Dr Bambang Atmaja, whilst the packed audience also heard from Nick Anderton, the former Bristol Rovers footballer, who was interviewed by presenter Mark Llewellyn Evans.

Nick was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in July 2022 after experiencing a sore knee. The 27-year-old has needed 28 weeks of chemotherapy as well as an operation on his knee.

It saw him announce his retirement from football in April 2023 after a nine-year career that featured spells with Bristol Rovers, Carlisle and Barrow.

Find out more

Video of the performance: https://fb.watch/oYpZ1IfM4O/

For more information about Sarcoma UK: https://sarcoma.org.uk