                 

*
banner

News

Reading add to star sparkle for Sarcoma UK

Reading Spring Gardens add to the music to help raise funds for a leading charity.

Reading Springs
  The band added to the musical star quality on the night

Sunday, 17 December 2023

        

Reading Spring Gardens Band recently performed in a classical evening of festive music making as they played their part in helping to raise funds for the Sarcoma UK charity.

Poet's Church

The London & Southern Counties band accompanied Welsh duo of opera star Mark Llewellyn Evans and classical soprano singer Ellen Williams on an evening entitled 'White Christmas' at 'The Poet's Church' — St Giles in the Field.

The band also led the carol singing opening with 'O Come All Ye Faithful', 'Away in a Manger' and 'Hark the Herald Angels Sing' as well as a solo feature with 'I'll Walk With God'.

Other star performers included Caroline Sheen, Enchorus, Sandra Dickinson, Mark Osmond and Dr Bambang Atmaja, whilst the packed audience also heard from Nick Anderton, the former Bristol Rovers footballer, who was interviewed by presenter Mark Llewellyn Evans.

Nick was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in July 2022 after experiencing a sore knee. The 27-year-old has needed 28 weeks of chemotherapy as well as an operation on his knee.

It saw him announce his retirement from football in April 2023 after a nine-year career that featured spells with Bristol Rovers, Carlisle and Barrow.

Find out more

Video of the performance: https://fb.watch/oYpZ1IfM4O/

For more information about Sarcoma UK: https://sarcoma.org.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brooks

Last chord reached for Elland and Brooks

December 17 • The 11 year musical partnership between Elland Silver Band and MD Daniel Brooks has come to an end.

Reading Springs

Reading add to star sparkle for Sarcoma UK

December 17 • Reading Spring Gardens add to the music to help raise funds for a leading charity.

Fodens

Extra GARD protection for Foden's

December 17 • The bass team at Foden's will gain extra protection thanks to their partnership link with GARDBags.

Black Dyke Band

Hirst dedication honoured on National homecoming to Queensbury

December 16 • Adrian Hirst's 30 years of dedication and excellence was honoured at Black Dyke's recent concert in the heart of Queensbury.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Thoresby Colliery Band

December 16 • Required: Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a Principal Cornet player to take the band back to the Championship Section in 2025. . If you have ambition and enjoy leading a section please apply in confidence.

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

December 16 • We are seeking a new MD. We are a non-contesting band with over 30 members and are looking for someone who can maintain the band's standards and hopefully progress us even further, while at the same time nurturing a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

Longridge Band

December 15 • Longridge Band have an exciting and rare opportunity for a quality repiano cornet. You need to be hard working and cover principal if required. You will be part of an ambitious and social band, plus free butties and pizza as we even have a food budget!

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top