Wyss steps down from Leyland

Thomas Wyss steps down from the Musical Director role at Leyland Band after eight years at the helm.

Thomas wYSS
  Tom Wyss led Leyland to top-six finishes at all three major UK Championships

Monday, 18 December 2023

        

It has been confirmed that Thomas Wyss has stepped down from his role as Musical Director of Leyland Band.

It brings to an end an eight-year tenure which brought top-six finishes at the three major UK contests of the British Open, National Championships and Brass in Concert, as well as four podium finishes at the North West Regional Championships.

Fantastic rapport

In a press statement, Leyland Band said: "Tom built a fantastic rapport with audiences across Lancashire and beyond, particularly at the band's regular local concert series in Chorley.

He also directed a number of highly commended international concerts to sell-out audiences at the Imperial Palace in Innsbruck, Austria."

Thanks

Band Chairperson Chris Doran added: "Everyone connected to Leyland would like to say a huge thank you to Tom for his musical direction over the last eight years.

We have enjoyed many excellent concert and contest performances under his expert leadership and guidance, and we wish him all the very best for the future."

        

