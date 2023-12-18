                 

Double Cornish Cream to enjoy 40th anniversary concert

The 1983 and 2023 Cornish Youth Bands will come together for a special celebration event later this month.

Monday, 18 December 2023

        

2023 marks the 40th anniversary of a milestone event in the history of the Cornwall Youth Brass Band.

In 1983, under the guidance of the late Albert Chappell, they entered and subsequently won the National Music for Youth competition at the Royal Festival Hall. It led to the band performing at the final night of the Schools Prom at the Royal Albert Hall later that year.

Time and place

To celebrate the achievement and to support the resurgence of the present band, members of the 'Band of '83' are joining forces to for a special performance on Friday 29th December (7.00pm) at Camborne Wesley Chapel (TR14 8EG).

The concert which will conducted by Leonard Adams, who was a cornet tutor for the 1983 band, will include a reprise of 'Stage Centre' and 'The James Bond Connection', two of the pieces by Cornish composer Goff Richards the band played at the event.

Alumni

Many of the 1983 alumni have gone on to enjoy wonderful musical careers — either professionally or within the brass band movement. These include the top three solo cornets from 40 years ago: Paul Richards (now soprano with Flowers Band), Mark David (Head of Brass at the Royal Academy of Music) and Ed Collins (professional session trumpet player)

Others such John Hitchens and Paul Bilkey who have also made a mark on the banding world will be performing, although professional engagements mean that Byron Fulcher (Principal Trombone with the Philharmonia Orchestra), Nick Hitchens (Tuba with the English National Opera) and Graham Sibley (Director of Orchestra Operations of the CBSO) will be there in musical spirit.

The evening will first feature the current Cornwall Youth Band under the direction of David Johnson, followed by the 'Band of 83' and concluding with a great massed band finale4BR

Talent

Speaking about the event, Jemery Squibb, who himself played soprano with the 1983 band said: "Looking back it is incredible to see the musical talent that was part of the band.

The evening will first feature the current Cornwall Youth Band under the direction of David Johnson, followed by the 'Band of '83' and concluding with a great massed band finale.

Jeremy added: "We would love to welcome as many people as possible — and especially those who may no longer play but still have the fondest of memories of their time with the band.

And if they want to dust off their instrument and join us — we would be thrilled!"

Get in touch

Any players who performed at either the Royal Festival Hall or the Royal Albert Hall with the band are encouraged to contact Jeremy Squibb at: jeremy.squibb@gmail.com or Steve Wearne at: skwearne@gmail.com

The recording of the band's performance of 'The James Bond Connection' can still be enjoyed at: https://youtu.be/z0fw8Pf-Z1k?si=uXhFjsOfAgi2NnhX

        

cORNWALL yOUTH bAND

Double Cornish Cream to enjoy 40th anniversary concert

