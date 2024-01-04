                 

Steely resolve boosts TATA return to Welsh banding

TATA Brass Band hopes to return to the contest arena in 2024 after a decade away after taking committed steps to rebuild over the last 12 months.

TATA Brass
  TATA Brass is based in the steelmaking town of Port Talbot in south Wales

Thursday, 04 January 2024

        

After a ten-year hiatus, TATA Brass Band — Port Talbot is rebuilding with the aim to return to the contesting arena in 2024.

In May 2023, several former members organised a successful open rehearsal under conductor Robert Burnett, supported by many players from local bands.

Impetus

The impetus was maintained through regular rehearsals with steady progress meaning that the band now enjoys a committed core of players. In December the ensemble performed some local concerts as well as undertaking fund-raising carolling in the Port Talbot area.

Now, with the appointment of the experienced Colin Hogg as MD they have taken another step forward. Colin first conducted the then Corus Band between 2008 and 2010 which enjoyed considerable success, whilst under different guises such as the Steel Company of Wales, BSC (Port Talbot) and Corus, the band developed many fine players who went on to play at the very top of the banding.

Re-establishing this band was a challenge that has already been extremely rewarding and, most importantly, fun, so if you want to be a part of it just get in touch through our Facebook pageTATA Brass

Renewed determination

A spokesperson told 4BR: "There is now renewed determination that further success will follow based on an encouraging, supportive atmosphere in rehearsals which is developing a strong spirit of teamwork and belonging."

They added: "We hope that TATA will also return to the contesting arena in 2024 linked to a strong presence and involvement in the local community.

Re-establishing this band was a challenge that has already been extremely rewarding and, most importantly, fun, so if you want to be a part of it just get in touch through our Facebook page."

        

