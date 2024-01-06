                 

The Times it needs a changing for bands

A recent article in The Times newspaper touched upon the financial challenges faced by bands — although the successes were less prominent.

Stacksteads
  The article said that bands are facing stern challenges raising funds to survive

Saturday, 06 January 2024

        

The acute financial challenges faced by an increasing number of bands throughout the UK has been highlighted in a recent article in The Times newspaper.

Under threat

Journalist Harry Taylor, who has a banding background, stated that the future of several bands may be under threat due to a fall in regular concert bookings allied to higher financial outgoings. The cuts in music education provision in respected to peripatetic services has also impacted greatly.

The article entitled 'Bands are changing their tune to pay bills', highlighted the recent well publicised plight of Stacksteads Band in Lancashire as well as the Ammanford Band in west Wales.

Define the year

In the article, Ammanford Band's Vice Chairperson, Matthew Wallace stated that he felt that the cost of living crisis in an area of industrial decline had meant that funds raised during the Christmas period would "define what kind of year we have"- not just with costs of going to contests but also with running costs "that keeps the electric and heating on".

Meanwhile Stacksteads told the journalist that their income had fallen by 80%, with the challenges of keeping going "compounded by bands trying to modernise, including upgrading their bandrooms".

Battling back

Although the article highlighted the stern financial challenges, it did touch upon the efforts of the two bands and others in tackling issues such as attracting new players, with Stacksteads enjoying as successful concert promotion and additional media coverage including a recent performance on regional BBC television.

However, recent successes linked to initiatives by other bands and organisations such as Brass Bands England were not touched upon.

        

