Lydbrook reflect on a memorable centenary year

The 100th anniversary of Lydbrook Band was full of memorable music making at home and abroad.

The Lydbrook Band has reflected on a hugely successful year of centenary celebrations in 2023 — one backed by a record 25 concert appearances.

Of the many highlights was their centenary concert at Gloucester Cathedral (above), although equally important to a band with a strong community ethos were the many smaller venue performances undertaken by both their senior and training bands.

Honour

In addition, they also enjoyed a trip to Belgium, where they had the honour of taking part in the daily ceremony at the Menin Gate. All this and their national media profile was further enhanced by another National Lottery advert appearance that was broadcast in cinemas across the UK.

Both bands also had a successful year on the contest stage in collecting an impressive haul of silverware.

Year of celebration

Lydbrook spokesperson Emily Dodsworth told 4BR: "Overall, it was a real year of celebration.

Supporting young people through our training band and seeing them develop and progress through to the senior band this year has also been a proud achievement. We had fun and made a musical mark locally, nationally and internationally too."

Carol tradition

To emphasis their commitment to the local community, the band rounded off their 100th year by playing carols on Christmas morning through Lydbrook village, a tradition that goes back to the earliest days of their proud history.

Emily added: "It was a wonderful way to round things off with hundreds of local people turning out to listen to and sing along with their favourite carols.

Now under MD Gareth Ritter, we are looking to make our 101st year every bit as successful too."