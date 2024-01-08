Baker leads sales drive for Denis Wick

Brett Baker has become the full time Director of Sales for Denis Wick Ltd.

Brett Baker has become the new full time Director of Sales for Denis Wick Ltd. He takes up his appointment with immediate effect.

The trombone star has driven a proactive approach to recruiting new artists and ambassadors for the global brand, as well as instigating several endorsee projects and videos that cover the 650 different products the company manufactures.

The also sees him become more involved with distributor and dealer account management as well as working on sales strategies for 2024 and beyond.

Speaking about new appointment Brett told 4BR: "I've really enjoyed working on projects with Denis Wick. It has been a dream come true to work with such a respected manufacturer that can make such a difference to a brass player's sound and confidence.

I feel privileged to have been taught by Denis Wick and hope to continue his tireless ambition to work with artists, creating exciting new accessories for the next generation of players and working with our wonderful distributors and dealers around the world."

Brett confirmed that he will also continue to work with 160 global artists and new recruits to the Denis Wick brand.

The latest of these is USA cornet player Richard Hillson, who recently founded Wilmington Virtuosi Brass and who now becomes a North American Ambassador. Renowned Canadian tuba star Justin Gruber, who plays with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra has also joined the Denis Wick roster.

The importance of the North American market sees respected trumpet player Mark McGowan and West Point tuba star Kevin Flanaghan and Matt Munroe, Adjunct Professor of Horn for the Linda Berry Stein College of Fine Arts & Humanities at Jacksonville University also join the brand.

The European sphere is enhanced by Spanish trumpet player Asier Ardaiz, whilst in the UK, the Flowers Band duo of flugel player Lauren Chinn and solo euphonium Matt Rowe become Denis Wick Artists, as does Black Dyke Band bass trombone, Adam Reed and Foden's flugel star Melanie Whyle.

Pheobe Mallinson, the outstanding young flugel player with City of Bradford Band becomes a Young Ambassador.