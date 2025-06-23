Adjudication panel announced for British Open Championship

Another move to the future for the British Open as Stephen Roberts, Anne Crookston and David Hirst are confirmed as the judges for the 171st Championship event at Symphony Hall in September.

The Mortimer family has announced the panel of adjudicators for the 171st British Open Championship which will take place at Symphony Hall, Birmingham on Saturday 6th September.

The panel will comprise Stephen Roberts, the composer of the newly commissioned test piece, 'Star Crossed Lovers', Anne Crookston and David Hirst.

It's the first time that the panel has been revealed in advance of the contest day, with Karyn Mortimer telling 4BR: "The decision to announce the panel ahead of the contest forms part of our ongoing commitment to further enhance the British Open's position as the world's premiere elite level brass band competition.

Anne, David and Stephen are musicians of the highest integrity, experience and professionalism and we are delighted that they have agreed to adjudicate the event."

Karyn Mortimer added: "The decision has been made on the advice of our Musical Advisor Dr Robert Childs as well as taking into account opinions expressed by our stakeholders.

This also forms part of many other exciting developments that we will explore for the British Open and Spring Festival competitions as we secure a sustainable future for these great events."

Although it is the third time that Stephen Roberts has written a bespoke test-piece work for the event it will be the twelfth time he has judged at the contest.

Meanwhile, Anne Crookston returns for the second successive year after gaining widespread critical acclaim from competitors and audience alike in 2024.

Although David Hirst will be making his British Open debut as an adjudicator, he has long been regarded as one of the Uks leading elite level judges with over 230 contest appointments to his name. He also has a distinguished connection with the contest over many years as a player and conductor.

Tickets: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/the-171st-british-open-brass-band-championship