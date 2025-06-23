                 

*
banner

News

Adjudication panel announced for British Open Championship

Another move to the future for the British Open as Stephen Roberts, Anne Crookston and David Hirst are confirmed as the judges for the 171st Championship event at Symphony Hall in September.

British Open judges
  Stephen Roberts, Anne Crookston and David Hirst will adjudicate the event.

Monday, 23 June 2025

        

The Mortimer family has announced the panel of adjudicators for the 171st British Open Championship which will take place at Symphony Hall, Birmingham on Saturday 6th September.

The panel will comprise Stephen Roberts, the composer of the newly commissioned test piece, 'Star Crossed Lovers', Anne Crookston and David Hirst.

First

It's the first time that the panel has been revealed in advance of the contest day, with Karyn Mortimer telling 4BR: "The decision to announce the panel ahead of the contest forms part of our ongoing commitment to further enhance the British Open's position as the world's premiere elite level brass band competition.

Anne, David and Stephen are musicians of the highest integrity, experience and professionalism and we are delighted that they have agreed to adjudicate the event."

Sustainable future

Karyn Mortimer added: "The decision has been made on the advice of our Musical Advisor Dr Robert Childs as well as taking into account opinions expressed by our stakeholders.

This also forms part of many other exciting developments that we will explore for the British Open and Spring Festival competitions as we secure a sustainable future for these great events."

Judges

Although it is the third time that Stephen Roberts has written a bespoke test-piece work for the event it will be the twelfth time he has judged at the contest.

Meanwhile, Anne Crookston returns for the second successive year after gaining widespread critical acclaim from competitors and audience alike in 2024.

Although David Hirst will be making his British Open debut as an adjudicator, he has long been regarded as one of the Uks leading elite level judges with over 230 contest appointments to his name. He also has a distinguished connection with the contest over many years as a player and conductor.

Tickets:

Tickets: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/the-171st-british-open-brass-band-championship

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open judges

Adjudication panel announced for British Open Championship

June 23 • Another move to the future for the British Open as Stephen Roberts, Anne Crookston and David Hirst are confirmed as the judges for the 171st Championship event at Symphony Hall in September.

Liberty Brass Band

Report & Result: 2025 Mountain Brass in Concert

June 23 • Liberty Brass Band wins the first Swiss 'Brass in Concert' entertainment title

Bugle

Report & Results: 2025 West of England Bandsmens Festival

June 23 • Camborne retain their Royal Trophy credentials as gain a huge haul of silverware in Bugle, as St Austell, Shrewton Silver, Illogan Sparnon Silver, St Austell Youth and Carharrack & St Day Silver also head home with titles.

Hepworth

Report & Result: 2025 Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune Contest

June 23 • Hepworth showcase their grand march and hymn tune talents as they take the honours and £1000 first prize at the popular event.

What's on »

The Portsmouth Grammar School - Concert by The Black Dyke Band

Saturday 28 June • St Marys Church, Fratton, Portsmouth PO15PA PO15PA

Petworth Town Band - Fete in the Park with Petworth Town Band

Saturday 28 June • Grounds of Petworth Park GU28 9LR

Petworth Town Band - Farnham Brass Band and Petworth Town Band

Saturday 28 June • Farnham Carnival

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Billingshurst Carnival

Sunday 29 June • Carnival through Billingshurst and concert at Recreation Ground RH14 9SX

Simon Langton Brass - Deal Memorial Bandstand

Sunday 29 June • The Strand, Walmer, Deal CT14 7DY CT14 7DY

Vacancies »

Alder Valley Brass

June 24 • As a result of a relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (L&SC, National finalists 2023) with a blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm on Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham

Brunel Brass Organisation

June 23 • Brunel Brass (1st Section West of England) are a friendly, ambitious band currently seeking a Solo Horn and an Eb Bass player to complete our lineup.. .

Ware Brass

June 20 • We are looking for an Eb Bass player to join our award winning Bass Section. Ware Brass is a well established 2nd Band who rehearse on a Monday night from 7:45 - 10pm at High Cross Village Hall, close to Ware, Herts.

Pro Cards »

Andy Wareham

BMus (Hons), MMus (Hons)
Conductor, Composer, Brass Tutor, Musicologist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top