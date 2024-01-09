                 

*
banner

News

Black Dyke kicks off concert season in Morley

The National Champion heads to Morley Town Hall this weekend for their first concert of 2024.

Black Duke
  The National Champion heads to Morley to kick off their concert year

Tuesday, 09 January 2024

        

National Champion Black Dyke Band kick-off their 2024 concert season this weekend with an appearance at the Leeds Best of Brass series at Morley Town Hall (Saturday 13th January: 7.30pm).

Full programme

The Queensbury band has confirmed the full programme which will include their usual mix of serious and easy listening repertoire — including 'Kenilworth' by Arthur Bliss and the finale from Dvorak's 'New World Symphony', as well as Eric Ball's 'Star Lake' march.

Soloists Richard Marshall, Stephanie Binns, Adam Bokaris, Siobhan Bates, Brett Baker, Gareth Hand and Connor Lennon are all featured, as our the popular entertainment items that take in the 'James Bond Suite', as well as PLC fizzers.

Fantastic audience

Black Dyke Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "It's aways great to start the new year with a concert appreciated by a fantastic audience — and that is what we always get at Morley.

There is something for everyone — from the wonderful classic test-piece 'Kenilworth' to our James Bond tribute, and I'm also making sure our soloists are all put under the spotlight. We look forward to welcoming new Pondasher fans too!"

Book a ticket:

To find out more and book a ticket go to:
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/black-dyke-band-leeds-best-of-brass-2023-2024/?venue=4806/

There is also an interview with Black Dyke's long serving cornet player John O'Brien at: https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2023/11/28/black-dyke-band-interview-2023-11-28/

It's aways great to start the new year with a concert appreciated by a fantastic audience — and that is what we always get at MorleyProf Nicholas Childs

Series

The series carries on in 2024 with Grimethorpe Colliery (Saturday 10th February), followed by Brighouse & Rastrick (Saturday 9th March), Flowers (Saturday 13th April), Rothwell Temperance (Saturday 27th April) and GUS Band (Saturday 18th May).

Saturday 13th January
Black Dyke Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)
Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 10th February
Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)
Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)
Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 9th March
Brighouse & Rastrick

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)
Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)
Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 13th April
Flowers Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)
Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)
Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 27th April
Rothwell Temperance

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)
Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)
Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 18th May
GUS Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)
Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)
Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Duke

Black Dyke kicks off concert season in Morley

January 9 • The National Champion heads to Morley Town Hall this weekend for their first concert of 2024.

bbe

BBE opens invitation to leading voices for annual conference

January 9 • Brass Bands England is keen to hear from people and organisations who wish to share their creativity and experiences with others at its annual conference later this year.

Brett Baker

Baker to take baton at Elland Silver

January 9 • Brett Baker is the new MD at Elland Silver as he marks a move to step down from his regular playing role at Black Dyke.

Brighouse

Irwin heads the award winners as Brighouse look ahead to 2024

January 9 • Star sop player Martin Irwin lead the way with the silverware at Brighouse & Rastrick's awards night.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Elland Silver Band

January 9 • Elland Silver Band under the new leadership of MD Brett Baker have immediate vacancies for an ambitious CORNET (position negotiable) and BBb BASS player. Rehearsals Monday Thursday 8 - 10pm at our headquarters in Elland, 5 mins from J24 M62.

Dobcross Silver Band

January 9 • Looking for a change of scenery in the New Year? Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a competent front row player to complete the band in preparation for the North West Area Contest. This is a hard working band with a fantastic team spirit!

Leicestershire Co-op Band

January 8 • PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a percussionist vacancy and are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top