Black Dyke kicks off concert season in Morley

The National Champion heads to Morley Town Hall this weekend for their first concert of 2024.

National Champion Black Dyke Band kick-off their 2024 concert season this weekend with an appearance at the Leeds Best of Brass series at Morley Town Hall (Saturday 13th January: 7.30pm).

Full programme

The Queensbury band has confirmed the full programme which will include their usual mix of serious and easy listening repertoire — including 'Kenilworth' by Arthur Bliss and the finale from Dvorak's 'New World Symphony', as well as Eric Ball's 'Star Lake' march.

Soloists Richard Marshall, Stephanie Binns, Adam Bokaris, Siobhan Bates, Brett Baker, Gareth Hand and Connor Lennon are all featured, as our the popular entertainment items that take in the 'James Bond Suite', as well as PLC fizzers.

Fantastic audience

Black Dyke Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "It's aways great to start the new year with a concert appreciated by a fantastic audience — and that is what we always get at Morley.

There is something for everyone — from the wonderful classic test-piece 'Kenilworth' to our James Bond tribute, and I'm also making sure our soloists are all put under the spotlight. We look forward to welcoming new Pondasher fans too!"

Book a ticket:

To find out more and book a ticket go to:

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/black-dyke-band-leeds-best-of-brass-2023-2024/?venue=4806/

There is also an interview with Black Dyke's long serving cornet player John O'Brien at: https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2023/11/28/black-dyke-band-interview-2023-11-28/

Series

The series carries on in 2024 with Grimethorpe Colliery (Saturday 10th February), followed by Brighouse & Rastrick (Saturday 9th March), Flowers (Saturday 13th April), Rothwell Temperance (Saturday 27th April) and GUS Band (Saturday 18th May).

Saturday 13th January

Black Dyke Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 10th February

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 9th March

Brighouse & Rastrick

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 13th April

Flowers Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 27th April

Rothwell Temperance

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 18th May

GUS Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

