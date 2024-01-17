Hepworth launches Youth Music Partnership

An exciting new project aimed at developing youthful playing talent has been launched by Hepworth Band alongside partners HD9 Community Youth Brass

The Hepworth Band has announced the launch of its new 'Youth Music Partnership' project.

With funding from Brass Bands England, Holme Valley Parish Council and Kirklees One Community Foundation, the Yorkshire band will both host and facilitate a development workshop, performance masterclass and gala concert with the first of its youth music partners, HD9 Community Youth Brass.

Excited

Musical Director Ryan Watkins told 4BR: "We're really excited to be launching this music partnership with HD9 Community Youth Brass.

Music can have such a positive impact on young people's development and being part of a brass band encourages confidence, self-esteem and teamwork — and it's great fun too!"

He added: "We're grateful to Brass Bands England, Holme Valley Parish Council and One Community Foundation for their encouragement and support."

All ages and abilities

HD9 Community Youth Brass is part of HD9 Community Music that offers music tuition and community music ensembles in the Holme Valley and wider Huddersfield area for pupils of all ages and abilities.

In response to the initiative, Director of Music Paul Kirk added: "This is a fantastic opportunity for our young people to engage with the wider world of brass banding and see what is possible with this hobby of ours. Our thanks go to Hepworth Band and the funders for making this possible.

We can't wait to take part in what is going to be a brilliant event and we will aim to get as much from it as possible!"