When I'm 64...

64 years of dedicated service of one of Welsh banding's most respected musicians has been marked with a timely presentation.

A remarkable 64 years of dedicated service given to the Mid Rhondda Band was recently marked by a special presentation to Alan Gibbs.

Although he started his playing career with Tonyrefail Town Band with his first contest appearance on the appropriate titled test-piece, 'Land of the Ever Young', Alan has been a stalwart player, conductor, administrator and supporter of Mid Rhondda Band since February 1960.

Player and conductor

25 years as a player, which included a trio of Albert Hall National Final and British Open appearances (including an extra one as a borrowed player for Besses after their sop player was taken ill on the day) saw him play every instrument in the band apart from tenor trombone and BBb tuba!

In 1985 he took up the baton and led the band for 38 years, a period in which the band enjoyed considerable success, appearing nine National Finals including a return to the Albert Hall in 1991 and coming runner-up at the 2002 First Section National Finals.

Administrator

One of the most respected and popular figures in Welsh banding, his commitment has included many years of service on the South East Wales Brass Band Association, the Welsh Regional Championships and National Championships.

He has variously acted as registrar, assistant secretary and grading secretary, as well as Welsh representative on the National and European Championship forums and being the Assistant Contest Controller of the Welsh Regional Council — a position he has held for 40 years.

Presentation

The presentation evening was held at Llantrisant Golf Club when Alan was presented with a commemorative clock surrounded by former and current players, friends and family members.

Thankfully he has no plans to officially retire and will continue his involvement with the Welsh Region and the National Brass Band Championship Finals and will always be available to help out Mid-Rhondda Band if needed — although he hopes not on BBb bass!