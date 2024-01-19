                 

*
banner

News

New trio adds to Tyldesley Area challenge

Three new signings will assist Tyldesley Band in their High Peak challenge in Blackpool next month.

Tyldesley
  The signings will play with the band at the North West Area Championships

Friday, 19 January 2024

        

The Tyldesley Band has announced the signing of a trio of new players ahead of their First Section North West Regional Championship challenge in Blackpool next month.

Signings

Shaun Breen, who has previously played for the likes of Flixton, Greenalls and Golborne, joined on BBb bass over the Christmas period.

Meanwhile, Gary Lord comes in on the front row having previously played flugel at the likes of Brighouse & Rastrick, Black Dyke and Leyland, with Elaine Bushell joining on solo baritone having played with Besses o' th' Barn, Wire Brass and Wingates.

Welcome

Commenting on the signings, Band Chairperson Swainson Eckersley told 4BR: "I would like to welcome all the players. They are all fantastic players and great additions to the band."

        

TAGS: Tyldesley

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tyldesley

New trio adds to Tyldesley Area challenge

January 19 • Three new signings will assist Tyldesley Band in their High Peak challenge in Blackpool next month.

New Zealand Youth Band

New Zealand youth prepare for live broadcast Wellington finale

January 19 • The National Youth Band of New Zealand is getting ready for its final live broadcast concert of its tour.

Jonathan Bates

Bates returns home for High Peak challenge

January 19 • Foden's horn star Jonathan Bates will direct his home town band of Skelmanthorpe at the Yorkshire Regional Championships.

Euroepan Championships

European Championship ticket sales open on January 20th

January 18 • If you want to book your tickets for the 2024 European Championships in Palanga then tickets go on sale from Saturday 20th January.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

Kippax Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 21 January • Kippax Band Social Club . Mount Pleasant . Kippax . LS25 7AT LS25 7AT

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Long Melford Silver Band

January 19 • Long Melford Silver Band has vacancies for Eb and Bb Bass players. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk under the baton of MD Frankie Ayers rehearsing weekly on Wednesday evenings.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

January 18 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player.. .

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

January 18 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. Solo Euphonium. Bass Trombone. Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!. Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up. 2nd Cornet

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top