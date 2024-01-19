New trio adds to Tyldesley Area challenge

Three new signings will assist Tyldesley Band in their High Peak challenge in Blackpool next month.

The Tyldesley Band has announced the signing of a trio of new players ahead of their First Section North West Regional Championship challenge in Blackpool next month.

Signings

Shaun Breen, who has previously played for the likes of Flixton, Greenalls and Golborne, joined on BBb bass over the Christmas period.

Meanwhile, Gary Lord comes in on the front row having previously played flugel at the likes of Brighouse & Rastrick, Black Dyke and Leyland, with Elaine Bushell joining on solo baritone having played with Besses o' th' Barn, Wire Brass and Wingates.

Welcome

Commenting on the signings, Band Chairperson Swainson Eckersley told 4BR: "I would like to welcome all the players. They are all fantastic players and great additions to the band."