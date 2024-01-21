Ensemble celebration in memory of the great Philip Jones CBE

Eight leading student brass ensembles will perform in memory of the remarkable Philip Jones CBE in London next month.

A celebration of brass chamber music in memory of the late, great Philip Jones CBE (1928-2000) will be held in London next month.

Finest students

The event at St John's Smith Square (SW1P 3HA) on Saturday 17th February (6.00pm) will feature a selection of the finest student brass ensembles from eight major UK colleges; Royal Academy of Music, Royal College of Music, Guildhall School of Music, Trinity Laban (London), RNCM (Manchester), Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, RWCM&D (Cardiff) and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Presented in association with the Musicians' Company, the 'Brass Spectacular' offers the opportunity to hear many of the rising stars of brass playing.

Each will celebrate the remarkable life and career of a musician who along with his wife Ursula Jones OBE supported so many young performers through initiatives such as the renowned Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Competition.

To book tickets:

To book tickets go to: https://www.sjss.org.uk/events/brass-spectacular-memory-philip-jones