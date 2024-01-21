                 

Stavanger look worldwide for new resident

Elite level Norwegian heavyweights look worldwide for the right person to take on the Resident Conductor role with them.

sTAVANGER
  Stavanger performing Concerto Grosso with Stavanger Symphony Orchestra (Photo: Oyvind Andersen)

Sunday, 21 January 2024

        

The former Norwegian National champion, Stavanger Band, has told 4BR that they are initiating a worldwide search for the right person to take on the role of Resident Conductor.

Integral position

"We are looking for a conductor who shares our communal long-term goals and ambitions to provide exciting, innovative music making," Band Chairperson Anders Rydberg said.

"This is an integral position within our organisation, and so we are looking across the brass band world for the right person — one with passion and desire, drive and motivation, experience and expertise who will guide our musicians to strive for the very best."

He added: "We are asking a great deal of course, but that is why we wish to search across the banding world for the right person who can stir musical souls, inspire minds, and help lead Stavanger into an exciting new era."

Leading projects and conductors

In the past year alone, the band gave the Norwegian premiere of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto for Brass Band and Orchestra' alongside the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra to widespread critical acclaim, whilst they also work with many leading professional conductors such as Ian Porthouse and Frederic Theodoloz.

Key responsibilities will include the preparation and leading of weekly rehearsals and several key projects and concerts, as well as preparation for contests including collaborating with the band's professional Musical Director.

The resident conductor will also be playing a crucial role in the band's youth engagement strategy.

We want to hear from people who are excited by a new challenge and to embrace a new banding culture. We aim high and the right person needs to drive us thereStavanger Brass Band

Aim high

Anders added: "We want to hear from people who are excited by a new challenge and to embrace a new banding culture. We aim high and the right person needs to drive us there."

Get in touch

4BR was informed that the band offers relocation assistance and support to ease the transition to Stavanger, both practically and professionally.

"We wish to be open to talk candidly as well as confidentially to anyone who feels this is the role for them,"Anders added. "So please get in touch. This is more than a job; it's a chance to be part of ambitious musical family".

Initial expressions of interest should be directed to: anders@stavanger-brassband.no

        

