Cory seeks votes for Composition prize

You can vote on your favourite from the four finalists of the seventh RWCMD Cory Composition competition.

Cory
  Your vote will count in deciding the winner

Monday, 22 January 2024

        

The seventh RWCMD Cory Composition Prize has been launched with brass band supporters asked to help decide the winner.

Four finalists

The entries from the four finalists have been uploaded onto the band's website and YouTube channel. They were recorded in November at the RWCMD'S Dora Stoutzker Hall under the baton of MD, Philip Harper.

The viewers votes in combination with the official judges' verdict, will decide the award winner which is sponsored by New Moon Insurance.

Finalists:

'Of Nonhuman Origin' by Jordan Paulus from USA

'Steel Track's by Michael Triggs from Wales

'Somebody Put Samba in My Band' by Jukka Viitasaari from Finland

'Storm!' by Thibaut Bruniaux from France

The competition has previously been won by composers such as Andrew Wainright, Andy Wareham and Lewis Furber.

Last year's winner was Ben Fuller with his imaginative work, 'The Tortoise and the Hare' which, as part of the prize, has been performed by Cory Band in concert and published by Wright & Round Music Publishers.

To enjoy

All four works can be enjoyed at www.coryband.com which includes short interviews with each composer.

Voting is now open and closes at 11pm on Saturday 27th January. The winner will be announced during the band's concert at the RNCM International Festival of Brass on Sunday 28th January.

Encouraging quality new music for brass band is something very important to Cory Band and once again we've had entries from all over the worldMD, Phiip Harper

Quality new music

Speaking about this year's competition, Musical Director Philip Harper said: "Encouraging quality new music for brass band is something very important to Cory Band and once again we've had entries from all over the world.

I hope viewers will be excited to hear these four new pieces, all of which are excellent and very different, before casting their vote."

www.coryband.com

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Cory%20Band

        

