There will be plenty of smiles, bands and great music to enjoy at the Youth Champs

Alex Humphreys will be on hand to welcome everyone to the National Youth Band Championships in Cheltenham in March.

Alex Humphreys
  Television presenter Alex Humphreys will once again be one of the event hosts

Wednesday, 31 January 2024

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced the order of performances, panel of adjudicators, and comperes who will be taking part at the 2024 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

The event takes place at Dean Close School in Cheltenham on Saturday 23rd March.

Three sections

The event will see a fantastic entry of 38 bands and ensembles perform across three sections — the Besson Prodige Showcase, Yamaha Performance, and the World of Brass Championship.

Speaking about the record equalling number of participants, Jess Wilson, BBE's Projects Officer told 4BR: "We couldn't be more pleased with the participation level seen in our first time moving the Youth Champs to the south west.

Moving the event around the country allows scope for bands who have never participated at the event before to do so, as seen by the nine bands who have entered for the first time this year."

Adjudication

After a successful trial in 2023, the application process has been used again. Several applications were received from highly qualified applicants from across the banding world with six selected to take part in 2024.

BBE's CEO, Kenny Crookston, commented: "We are really pleased with the process which really widened the pool of people we were able to consider as adjudicators. We fully assessed the many outstanding applicants and had to difficult choices to find the best combination to provide a wide range of skills and experience."

Panels

The adjudication panel is as follows:

Besson Prodige Showcase Section: James Holt and Sheila Allen
Yamaha Performance Section: Emily Evans and Gavin Saynor
World of Brass Championship Section: Mike Cavanagh and Helen Varley

Hosts

Alex Humphreys and David Hayward once again return as comperes and hosts, as well as leading the presentation ceremonies.

BBC journalist and presenter Alex is also an active brass bander whilst David is the unmistakable welcoming voice of many major championship events and concerts.

Sections:
Besson Prodige Showcase Section

Adjudicators: James Holt and Sheila Allen
Venue: Hall 1
Presentation ceremony: Noon — 1.00pm

1. Churchdown Village Junior School (9.00am)
2. Forest of Dean Youth Band (9.25am)
3. Wantage Beginner Band (9.50am)
4. MK Young Brass Hoppers (10.15am)
5. Cherry Tree Primary School (10.40am)
6. Haberdashers Aske's Boys Prep School Brass Band (11.05am)
7. Lions Debut Band (11.30am)
8. St Helens Debut Band (11.55am)


Yamaha Performance Section:

Adjudicators: Emily Evans and Gavin Saynor
Venue: Hall 2
Presentation ceremony: 6.45pm approx.

1. Enderby Youth Band (11.00am)
2. Egham Youth Band (11.25am)
3. Wantage Youth Brass (11.50am)
4. Barnet Youth Brass Band (12.15pm)
5. Delph Youth Band (12.40pm)
6. Band Pres Ieuenctid Ceredigion (1.05pm)
7. Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (1.40pm)
8. Elland Silver Training Band (2.05pm)
9. Macclesfield Youth Brass Band, Junior Band (2.30pm)
10. Astley Youth Band (2.55pm)
11. Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band (3.20pm)
12. St Helens Youth Band (3.45pm)
13. Lions Academy Band (4:20pm)
14. St Austell Youth Band (4.45pm)
15. Shepherd Group Youth Band (5.10pm)
16. Birmingham Schools' Training Brass Band (5.35pm)
17. Firth Park Academy (6.00pm)


World of Brass Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Mike Cavanagh and Helen Varley
Venue: Hall 1
Presentation ceremony: 8.15pm

1. Cardiff County & Vale of Glamorgan Youth Brass Band (1.15pm)
2. Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band (1.45pm)
3. Amersham Youth Band (2.15pm)
4. Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band (2.45pm)
5. Wardle Academy Youth Band (3.15pm)
6. Tewit Youth Senior Band (3.45pm)
7. Elland Youth Band (4.15pm)
8. Lancashire Youth Brass Band (5.00pm)
9. Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (5.30pm)
10. Lions Youth Brass (6.00pm)
11. South Wales Youth Brass Band (6.30pm)
12. Youth Brass 2000 (7.00pm)
13. Birmingham Schools' Brass Band (7.30pm)

Tickets

Tickets for the Youth Champs can be purchased at:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/445

Advance tickets: Adults: £13, Children: £5, u5: Free

Day tickets: Adults: £16, Children: £8, u5: Free

        

