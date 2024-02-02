Cory double header kicks off Reading concert series

You can hear Cory not once but twice in a day in Reading as they kick-off the British Bandsman Concert Series under Philip Harper.

Fresh from their appearance at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival in Manchester last weekend, Cory Band will head to Reading on Saturday 3rd February for not one, but two concert appearances to launch the British Bandsman Concert Series.

The series which will run through 2024 and into 2025 will see Cory followed by the Bone-Afide Trombone Ensemble, Tredegar, Flowers, Friary, Foden's, Black Dyke, Aldbourne and Brighouse & Rastrick in giving performances at Reading Town Hall.

Concert Promoter Rob Tompkins told 4BR: "We can't think of a better way to kick-off the series with a double helping of one of the finest brass bands in the world — and one that has an incredible reputation for providing superb entertainment."

Double header

The Cory 'Double-Header' at Reading Town Hall sees an afternoon performance at 2.00pm, followed by an evening set at 7.00pm under the baton of MD, Philip Harper.

Rob added: "The 2.00pm concert is aimed at families and young banders, whilst the 7.00pm concert is a more traditional one."

It has been announced that the afternoon will see repertoire such as 'A Disney Spectacular', 'My Favourite Things' and the band's recent 'King Kong' set, whilst the evening will feature Philip Sparke's 'The Year of the Dragon', 'Soaring the Heights' and 'Birdland'.

Free masterclass

In addition, those who attend the 2.00pm concert can enjoy an extra treat by attending a free Denis Wick sponsored masterclass given by Cory principal cornet player Tom Hutchinson at 4.30pm.

Further details

Further information and concert tickets:

https://whatsonreading.com/venues/concert-hall/whats-on/cory-band