Interview with James Gourlay and Emily Nicolas

4BR talks to conductor James Gourlay and presenter Emily Nicolas at the recent RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

 

Saturday, 03 February 2024

        

Following the performance of the RNCM Brass Band at the recent RNCM International Brass Band Festival in Manchester, 4BR Editor Iwan Fox caught up with conductor James Gourlay and student presenter Emily Nicolas for a chat.

        

