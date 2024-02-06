John Packer claims 'Best in Show' accolade at NAMM trade show

John Packer's global reputation gains huge double profile boost at the huge NAMM Trade Show.

John Packer Musical Instruments wins prestigious Best in Show award at NAMM Show.

John Packer Musical Instruments, the UK-based musical instrument retailer and manufacturer, won a prestigious 'Best in Show' award at the recent 2024 NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Show in California.

Best in Show and Milestone

The 'Best in Show — Company to Watch' accolade was presented at the closing session of the huge trade show in Anaheim, where the company was exhibiting its extensive range of brass and woodwind instruments — including Michael Rath Trombones.

John Packer was also presented with a NAMM 'Milestone Award', marking 50 years of trading.





Wonderful start

Reflecting on the success, company Director, Rob Hanson said: "Winning a NAMM 'Best in Show — Company to Watch' award is a huge honour in what has been a wonderful start to 2024.

We aim to provide a first-class service to our customers and dealers around the world, ensuring efficiency and the highest standards, and being recognised by NAMM in this way is a major achievement."

Success

Rob Hanson felt that NAMM 2024 had been overwhelming success for the company as they took the opportunity to showcase Michael Rath Trombones in addition to their own extensive ranges.

"The Rath Trombones were received with particular interest and we are proud that they will continue to be built by Michael Rath and his excellent team at the company's factory in Honley, in Yorkshire.

We look forward to bringing these magnificent instruments to customers all over the world in the coming months."