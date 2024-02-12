                 

*
banner

News

Scottish Championship line-ups confirmed

50 bands and ensembles will compete at this year's Scottish Championship events in Perth in March.

Perth
  The bands will compete at Perth Concert Hall

Monday, 12 February 2024

        

A total of 50 bands and ensembles will make their way to Perth Concert Hall next month to compete at the Scottish Championships on the weekend of 9th/10th March.

Saturday will see bands in the Third, Second and First Sections take to the stage, with the Fourth, non-contesting Section 4b and Championship Section the following day.

Two bands will be invited to represent the nation at the Royal Albert Hall, with two each in the others competitive sections.

Line-ups


Championship Section:

Sunday 10th March
Adjudicators: Tom Davoren and Chris King

Bathgate (Craig Anderson)
Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke)
Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)
Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
Dalmellington (Erik Janssen)
Kingdom Brass (Thomas Wyss)
Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Mareika Gray)
the cooperation band (Glenn Van Looy)
Unison Kinneil (Raymond Tennant)
Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)


First Section:

Saturday 9th March
Adjudicators: Tom Davoren and Chris King

Bo'ness & Carriden (Charlie Farren)
Dunaskin Doon (Ralph Brill)
Granite City Brass (Bruce Wallace)
Irvine & Dreghorn (John Boax)
Johnstone (Joshua Parkhill)
Lochgelly (Chris Shanks)
Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel)
Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)
The Kirkintilloch Band (Hedley Benson)


Second Section:

Saturday 9th March
Adjudicators: Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale and Stan Lippeatt

Annan Town (Lewis Wilkinson)
Broxburn & Livingston (Bryan Allen)
Campbeltown Brass (Andrew McMillan)
Clackmannan District (Paul Drury)
Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)
Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson)
Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE)
Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)
Selkirk Silver (Simon Railton)
Shotts St Patrick's (Andy Shaw)
St David's Brass (John A Dickson)


Third Section:

Saturday 9th March
Adjudicators: Tom Davoren and Chris King

Brass Sounds Inverclyde (Joshua Parkhill)
Croy Silver (Kenneth Blackwood)
Dysart Colliery (Robert Fraser)
Highland Brass (Mark Bell)
Langholm Town (Chris Bradley)
Peebles Burgh (Vaughan Fleischfresser)
Penicuik Silver (Alan Fernie)
Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan)
St Ronan's Silver (Chris Shanks)


Fourth Section:

Sunday 10th March
Adjudicators: Stan Lippeatt and John Boax

Bon-Accord B (Jennifer Cook)
Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig)
Coalburn Intermediate (David Fehilly)
Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald)
Dunfermline City Brass (Andy Shaw)
Hawick Saxhorn (Stuart Black)
Kirkton Brass Bathgate (Simon Railton)
MacTaggart Scott Loanhead (Peter Holmes)
Stranraer Brass (Angela Miller)
Turriff Silver (Matt Bailey)
Whitburn Heartlands (Andrew McMillan)


Section 4b:

Sunday 10th March
Adjudicator: John Boax

Brass Central Strathearn (Tom Smith)
Clackmannan District Youth & Development Brass (Luci Lamb)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

uNIbRASS

Countdown to UniBrass 2024

February 13 • One of the most vibrant brass band events in the UK calendar is taking place this weekend at the University of Warwick.

Richmond

BrookWright Music: Fanfare Prelude on Richmond

February 13 • A fantastic new prelude to open any concert is now available from BookWright Music — guaranteed to get people ready to enjoy themselves.

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 11th February

February 12 • Music from all corners of the globe this week with Chris Helme.

Stephen Sykes

Sykes signs for Cory

February 12 • After enjoying his recent high profile concert appearances Stephen Sykes has now been appointed solo trombone at Cory Band.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Linthwaite Band - Concert

Sunday 11 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Vacancies »

Tewkesbury Town Band

February 12 • Tewkesbury Town Band are looking for a progressive, imaginative and enthusiastic person to join our band as our new Musical Director. We are a 3rd section band that rehearses twice weekly: 7-9 pm Wednesday and Sunday.

Epping Forest Band

February 9 • Required:. Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.

Hathersage Band

February 8 • Solo Cornet - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top