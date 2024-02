An updated website offers all the required information you bands needs to enter.

The Saddleworth & Oldham Whit Friday contests has updated its website for all its contest information for 2024.

Bands should note a new Code of Practice for all 11 contests, a pre-registration form and new maps top help bands with their travels on the day of the event on 24th May

Go to:

https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/