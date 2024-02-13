Burnett takes baton for Ynyshir Area challenge

The experienced Rob Burnett will lead Ynyshir Band on their Cheltenham qualification challenge at the Welsh Regional Championships in March.

The Ynyshir Band has announced the appointment of Rob Burnett as their new Musical Director.

The vastly experienced player and conductor will make his debut with the Third Section band at the forthcoming Welsh Regional Championships in Swansea in March.

Familiar figure

Rob is a familiar figure in the Welsh banding scene having played with the likes of Cory, Tredegar and Parc & Dare as well leading Gwaun Cae Gurwen Band to the Welsh Regional Fourth Section title in 2019.

He is also a member of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators and currently the Musical Director for Rogerstone Community Band.

Excited

Speaking after his first rehearsal with the band he said: "I'm excited to be working with Ynyshir on such a good piece as 'Corineus' and getting the most out of the performance."

A spokesperson for the band added: "We would like to thank Rob for stepping in at very short notice and agreeing to take the band in the upcoming contest. We all look forward to working with Rob on this fantastic test piece".