Funeral details announced for the late Brian Broadbent

The funeral service for the former Black Dyke Band player and highly respected musician Brian Broadbent has been announced.

The funeral details for the late Brian Broadbent, the hugely respected former player, conductor, teacher and adjudicator will be held on Wednesday 21st February at 1.30pm.

It will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Park Road in Elland (HX5 9HZ). Family flowers only with any cash donations on the day going towards Elland Silver Youth Band to support their outreach work.

There is a warm and open invitation for everyone for light refreshments after the service at Southowram Cricket Club, Ashday Lane in Halifax (HX3 9TR).