                 

*
banner

News

Funeral details announced for the late Brian Broadbent

The funeral service for the former Black Dyke Band player and highly respected musician Brian Broadbent has been announced.

Brian Broadbent
  The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 21st February

Tuesday, 13 February 2024

        

The funeral details for the late Brian Broadbent, the hugely respected former player, conductor, teacher and adjudicator will be held on Wednesday 21st February at 1.30pm.

It will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Park Road in Elland (HX5 9HZ). Family flowers only with any cash donations on the day going towards Elland Silver Youth Band to support their outreach work.

There is a warm and open invitation for everyone for light refreshments after the service at Southowram Cricket Club, Ashday Lane in Halifax (HX3 9TR).

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Love of Brass

For the love of brass...

February 13 • Am American Army Vet and brass band lover has fulfilled a passion and opened a new shop to meet the repair needs of brass band players in the USA.

Brian Broadbent

Funeral details announced for the late Brian Broadbent

February 13 • The funeral service for the former Black Dyke Band player and highly respected musician Brian Broadbent has been announced.

Robert Burnett

Burnett takes baton for Ynyshir Area challenge

February 13 • The experienced Rob Burnett will lead Ynyshir Band on their Cheltenham qualification challenge at the Welsh Regional Championships in March.

Whit Friday

Updated website for Saddleworth & Oldham Whit Friday contests

February 13 • An updated website offers all the required information you bands needs to enter.

What's on »

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Boarshurst Silver Band - Regional Championships Preview Evening

Sunday 18 February • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane, Greenfield OL3 7EW OL3 7EW

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Haverhill Silver Band - Waterbeach Brass - Spring Concert

Saturday 2 March • Histon Baptist Church, Station Road, Histon, Cambridge CB24 9LQ

Vacancies »

Hathersage Band

February 13 • BBb Bass - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band with nearly all positions filled. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join us on BBb Bass Are you up for the challenge

Tewkesbury Town Band

February 12 • Tewkesbury Town Band are looking for a progressive, imaginative and enthusiastic person to join our band as our new Musical Director. We are a 3rd section band that rehearses twice weekly: 7-9 pm Wednesday and Sunday.

Epping Forest Band

February 9 • Required:. Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top