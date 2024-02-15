New euph and baritone look at Cory

There is a new look to the euphonium and baritone section at Cory Band ahead of their major championship challenges.

Cory Band has announced significant changes to its euphonium and baritone section ahead of the start of its challenge for major contest honours in 2024.

New signing Danny Jones comes in on euphonium, whilst Joel Collier moves up to solo baritone with regular dep Jamie Jones joining him permanently in the section.

Euphonium

Danny comes in on second euphonium from Aldbourne Band where he was solo euphonium for the past three years following spells with Woodfalls and Llwydcoed.

Originally from Blackpool, he studied at the RWCM&D in Cardiff before joining British Army Band Tidworth in 2020, relinquishing the position and returning to Wales in 2023. He will join the band after the Welsh Regional Championships.

Commenting on his appointment, Danny said: "It's a great privilege to join the band. I'd like to thank everyone at Aldbourne for their friendship and support over the last three years and wish them every success for the future."

Baritones

Joel is from Philadelphia and joined Cory after relocating to Wales last May. He works at Cardiff University and has also been developing his skills as a composer.

Meanwhile, Jamie has been a regular dep with the band over the last few years. A product of the Gwent Youth Band he played with the band at the 2023 European Championships in Malmo.

Danny has been a great friend of the Cory Band for a number of years, and played with us when we won the 2022 European title in 2022, as well as our tour to South Korea Philip Harper

Speaking about the players, MD Philip Harper said: "Danny has been a great friend of the Cory Band for a number of years, and played with us when we won the 2022 European title in 2022, as well as our tour to South Korea.

He always has a very positive influence on those around him, as well as being a highly accomplished player, and I'm delighted to be able to welcome him."

He added: "Joel has really impressed me since he got his chance to join the band. He is full of ambition and I'm certain he will grasp this opportunity to establish himself as a Cory principal, and Jamie is a real team player, and I'm delighted that he has accepted the second baritone role to form a formidable team."