Death of Ron Bligh

The death has been announced of Woodfalls Band stalwart Ron Bligh.

Ron Bligh
  Ron Bligh was associated with Woodfalls Band for over 50 years

Friday, 16 February 2024

        

The Woodfalls Band has announced the passing of Ron Bligh, aged 81.

A musician who dedicated nearly 50 years of his life to the organisation, he leaves behind a fine legacy of musicians and memories.

Player and administrator

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Starting his connection with Woodfalls in 1955, Ron went on to occupy the flugel horn role for over three decades, winning numerous soloist awards and playing at five British Open Championships and four Albert Hall National Finals as well as enjoying two Grand Shield victories.

He also served as band secretary for eight years and organised tours to Jersey and Switzerland."

In 1976 he embarked on a new role as a music teacher and became a peripatetic teaching at a Secondary School.

He also formed, tutored and conducted a new Woodfalls Junior Band, later to become Woodfalls Concert Brass, achieving considerable success in guiding them from the Youth to the First Section with National Final appearances in 1989 and 1991. They also enjoyed tours to Luxembourg and Switzerland.

Ron Bligh also served as resident conductor of Solent Brass in Southampton for two years.

Legacy

A spokesperson added: "In October 2003, after 52 years in banding, Ron retired from active music. His legacy will forever resonate in the hearts of the Woodfalls Band and the wider community.

Ron's passion, dedication, and musical leadership will be dearly missed but fondly remembered. He was a true gentleman, a real stalwart of Woodfalls, and a great bandsman.

Funeral

The funeral service will be held on Friday 8th March at St. Martin's Church in Salisbury at 11.00am.

        

TAGS: Woodfalls Band

