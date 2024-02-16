Rothwell record adds to charity cause

The remarkable Frank Rothwell has rowed the Atlantic again to help raise funds for Alzheimer's Research UK charity.

The truly remarkable Frank Rothwell, the 73-year-old owner of Oldham Athletic Football Club, and someone who greatly helped the Greenfield Whit Friday Contest during its centenary celebrations in 2022, has repeated his epic Atlantic crossing, rowing from the Canary Islands to Antigua — and in a new record time.

More funds

As previously reported on 4BR Frank hopes to raise yet more funds to help the work of the Alzheimer's Research UK charity.

This year's effort as raised just short of £300,000 with donations from across the world, including from fellow football club owners actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney from Wrexham FC.

3,000 miles

This time he set off on December 12th and despite getting a little off track he made it to Antigua 64 days later — a journey of over 3,000 miles. He was met by his wife Judith to celebrate and meet the word's press.

He later told ITV News that this crossing was "much harder than last time" due to weather conditions that meant "it took two weeks longer and I expected to be a week earlier as well."

Support

You can still support Frank's amazing achievement and help push his through the £300,000 barrier at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/frankrothwell