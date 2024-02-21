                 

*
News

De Maeseneer project to give horn repertoire major boost

A raft of significant composers will provide Belgian performer Tim De Maeseneer with new works for tenor horn as part of landmark recording and performance project.

De MAESENEER
  The Belgian performer has gained substantial support for his project

Wednesday, 21 February 2024

        

A major new recording project that will add substantial new compositions to the tenor horn repertoire is being undertaken by Belgian performer Tim De Maeseneer.

It also marks a significant moment in the growth of the musical profile of the instrument with works being commissioned from several leading brass composers such as Edward Gregson, Jan Van Der Roost, Philip Wilby, Thierry Deleruyelle and Bert Appermont amongst others.

Acclaim

De Maeseneer is the highly respected solo horn player with Brass Band Willebroek as well serving as Professor of Tenor Horn at LUCA School of Arts and at the Royal Danish Conservatoire in Copenhagen.

A multi-award winning performer, he was the first ever graduate in tenor horn performance at the prestigious Lemmensinstituut in Leuven and has gained critical acclaim for his exploration of new works for the instrument.

This has resulted in his latest substantial recording and performance project, the significance of which has seen financial support come from both the Belgian Government and the Flemish Government as well as a number of leading sponsors led by Yuja Jannes Jacobs.

Significant addition

Speaking to 4BR, Tim De Maeseneer said: "This is perhaps the most significant addition of new repertoire for the tenor horn — and one that links these new works by leading composers to a series of high profile concerts premieres across Europe.

At present the foundations have been put in place and it has been a real thrill to be able to discuss the ambitions of the project with composers, bands and artists — one that will come to fruition by the end of 2024."

This is perhaps the most significant addition of new repertoire for the tenor horn — and one that links these new works by leading composers to a series of high profile concerts premieres across EuropeTim De Maeseneer

Concerts

Tim revealed that following its completion release concerts are planned in Belgium, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Denmark, Lithuania, and Austria, whilst the works will be published so that players across the globe can add them to their own solo repertoire.

He added: "The opportunity to contribute to the expansion of the tenor horn repertoire is immensely thrilling. Witnessing these compositions come to life with the composers has been a real honour — each different in character, style and duration."

4BR will be following the ground breaking project throughout 2024 as Tim brings each aspect together for its official launch.

        

