Radio: Sunday Bandstand 25th February

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 25th February
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.
To enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-25-february-2024/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
The Elephant
J. Ord Hume
Cwmaman Institute Silver Band
MD: Graham O'Connor
James Cook — Circumnavigator
Gilbert Vinter
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
Centennial Salute
Philip Sparke
Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs
The World is Not Enough
David Arnold arr. Klaus van der Woude
Brass Band Oberaargauer
MD: Manfred Obrecht
Can You Feel the Love Tonight from the Lion King
Elton John & Bernie Taupin
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Nicholas Childs
Batman Movie Theme
Danny Elfmann arr. Alan Catherall
Hawthorn Band
MD: Ken MacDonald
Speak Softly Love from The Godfather
Nino Rota arr. Alan Fernie
Brass Band Oberaargauer
MD: Manfred Obrecht
Symphonic Suite from Mary Poppins
Arr. Andrew Duncan
Longridge Band
MD: Mark Peacock
Nibelungen March
Richard Wagner arr. Howard Lorriman
Houston Band
MD: Robert Walp
Legacy
Tom Davoren
East of England Co-op Band
MD: Nigel Cooper
April in Paris
Vernon Duke and Yip Harburg arr. Mark Freeh
Soloist: Darren Harris
Rigid Containers Group Band
MD: John Berryman
Zulu — The Battle of Rork's Drift
John Barry & Sir Edward German arr. Roger Thorne
Greater Gwent Youth Band
MD: Philip Harper
On With the Motley
Leoncavallo arr. Ray Farr
Soloist: Peter Roberts
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King
Indian Summer
Victor Herbert arr. Bill Geldard
River City Brass Band
MD: Robert Bernat
Ballet Music — Robert Le Diable
Giacomo Meyerbeer arr. Moreton
Massed bands of Leyland DAF, Sun Life and Britannia Building Society
MD: Harry Mortimer
Lord Bless you and Keep you
John Rutter arr. Andrew Wainwright
Wellington Brass Band
MD: David Bremner
A Fistful of Dollars
Ennio Morricone arr. Robin Dewhirst
Foden's Band
MD: Allan Withington
In Storm and Sunshine
John Clifford Heed arr. Gary Westwood
Leyland Band
MD: Thomas Wyss
Enjoy the show...