                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 25th February

More great music to enjoy over the airwaves and from all corners of the banding world from Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand
  More great music from all corners of the banding world

Tuesday, 27 February 2024

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 25th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-25-february-2024/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

The Elephant
J. Ord Hume
Cwmaman Institute Silver Band
MD: Graham O'Connor

James Cook — Circumnavigator
Gilbert Vinter
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

Centennial Salute
Philip Sparke
Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs

The World is Not Enough
David Arnold arr. Klaus van der Woude
Brass Band Oberaargauer
MD: Manfred Obrecht

Can You Feel the Love Tonight from the Lion King
Elton John & Bernie Taupin
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Nicholas Childs

Batman Movie Theme
Danny Elfmann arr. Alan Catherall
Hawthorn Band
MD: Ken MacDonald

Speak Softly Love from The Godfather
Nino Rota arr. Alan Fernie
Brass Band Oberaargauer
MD: Manfred Obrecht

Symphonic Suite from Mary Poppins
Arr. Andrew Duncan
Longridge Band
MD: Mark Peacock

Nibelungen March
Richard Wagner arr. Howard Lorriman
Houston Band
MD: Robert Walp

Legacy
Tom Davoren
East of England Co-op Band
MD: Nigel Cooper

April in Paris
Vernon Duke and Yip Harburg arr. Mark Freeh
Soloist: Darren Harris
Rigid Containers Group Band
MD: John Berryman

Zulu — The Battle of Rork's Drift
John Barry & Sir Edward German arr. Roger Thorne
Greater Gwent Youth Band
MD: Philip Harper

On With the Motley
Leoncavallo arr. Ray Farr
Soloist: Peter Roberts
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King

Indian Summer
Victor Herbert arr. Bill Geldard
River City Brass Band
MD: Robert Bernat

Ballet Music — Robert Le Diable
Giacomo Meyerbeer arr. Moreton
Massed bands of Leyland DAF, Sun Life and Britannia Building Society
MD: Harry Mortimer

Lord Bless you and Keep you
John Rutter arr. Andrew Wainwright
Wellington Brass Band
MD: David Bremner

A Fistful of Dollars
Ennio Morricone arr. Robin Dewhirst
Foden's Band
MD: Allan Withington

In Storm and Sunshine
John Clifford Heed arr. Gary Westwood
Leyland Band
MD: Thomas Wyss

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Midlands

Midlands bands ready for Corby challenges

February 27 • 72 bands will compete at the Midlands Regional Championships in Corby over the next two weekends.

Friary

Two new tuba signings for Friary Brass

February 27 • Patrick O'Donovan and Cat Whittingham-Smith bring experience to the bass end of Friary Brass.

Comber Brass

Friends and family enjoy a great night with Comber Brass

February 27 • Young and slightly older members and supporters of Comber Brass enjoyed a great friends and family evening recently.

UK

Positive and supportive first meeting between UKLBF and decision makers

February 27 • The UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) has had its first meeting with a number of key decision makers of the UK banding movement.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Waterbeach Brass - Spring Concert

Saturday 2 March • Histon Baptist Church, Station Road, Histon, Cambridge CB24 9LQ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 3 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 3 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

February 20 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET, position negotiable. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Haverhill Silver Band

February 19 • Play Bb (or Eb) bass and want to compete at the Spring Festival and Whit Friday? . . Due to work commitments, Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Champions 2022) have a vacancy for a talented Bb or Eb bass player to join us after the areas.

London Central Fellowship Band

February 16 • We are currently recruiting for back-row cornet, Solo Cornet, 2x Tenor horn, Trombone and percussion.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top