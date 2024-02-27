Radio: Sunday Bandstand 25th February

More great music to enjoy over the airwaves and from all corners of the banding world from Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 25th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

The Elephant

J. Ord Hume

Cwmaman Institute Silver Band

MD: Graham O'Connor

James Cook — Circumnavigator

Gilbert Vinter

Williams Fairey Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

Centennial Salute

Philip Sparke

Cory Band

MD: Dr Robert Childs

The World is Not Enough

David Arnold arr. Klaus van der Woude

Brass Band Oberaargauer

MD: Manfred Obrecht

Can You Feel the Love Tonight from the Lion King

Elton John & Bernie Taupin

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Nicholas Childs

Batman Movie Theme

Danny Elfmann arr. Alan Catherall

Hawthorn Band

MD: Ken MacDonald

Speak Softly Love from The Godfather

Nino Rota arr. Alan Fernie

Brass Band Oberaargauer

MD: Manfred Obrecht

Symphonic Suite from Mary Poppins

Arr. Andrew Duncan

Longridge Band

MD: Mark Peacock

Nibelungen March

Richard Wagner arr. Howard Lorriman

Houston Band

MD: Robert Walp

Legacy

Tom Davoren

East of England Co-op Band

MD: Nigel Cooper

April in Paris

Vernon Duke and Yip Harburg arr. Mark Freeh

Soloist: Darren Harris

Rigid Containers Group Band

MD: John Berryman

Zulu — The Battle of Rork's Drift

John Barry & Sir Edward German arr. Roger Thorne

Greater Gwent Youth Band

MD: Philip Harper

On With the Motley

Leoncavallo arr. Ray Farr

Soloist: Peter Roberts

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: David King

Indian Summer

Victor Herbert arr. Bill Geldard

River City Brass Band

MD: Robert Bernat

Ballet Music — Robert Le Diable

Giacomo Meyerbeer arr. Moreton

Massed bands of Leyland DAF, Sun Life and Britannia Building Society

MD: Harry Mortimer

Lord Bless you and Keep you

John Rutter arr. Andrew Wainwright

Wellington Brass Band

MD: David Bremner

A Fistful of Dollars

Ennio Morricone arr. Robin Dewhirst

Foden's Band

MD: Allan Withington

In Storm and Sunshine

John Clifford Heed arr. Gary Westwood

Leyland Band

MD: Thomas Wyss

