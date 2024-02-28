Tynan to take off to Oz

Cory tuba star Tommy Tynan will be heading to Australia in a few weeks time to play with Brisbane Excelsior Band at the National Championships.

The ever shrinking world of global brass band contest travel is now seen first-hand at just about every major contest around the world — from players coming to play with bands in the UK to those making the return trip in the opposite direction.

Long haul

The latest performer to look forward to a long haul flight to play at a National Championship is Cory bass player Tommy Tynan, who will head out to Australia in a few weeks' time to play with Brisbane Excelsior Band at the Australian National Championships in Adelaide.

On route he will be stopping in Sydney and Brisbane to undertake some performance duties, band sectionals, private teaching and a workshop at Queensland Conservatorium.

Support

He told 4BR: "I'm really pleased to get this opportunity to travel and perform on the other side of the world, and I'm grateful to Philip Harper and Cory Band for allowing me the time off to do this.

This trip wouldn't be possible without the support I've received from generous sponsors and I will be keeping people up to date with my progress through a blog on British Bandsman over my two week stay."