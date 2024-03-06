                 

*
banner

News

Newbery takes the top chair at Pemberton Old

Former National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain principal cornet takes the top spot at Pemberton Old Wigan Band

Megan Newbury
  Megan is a student at the RNCM in Manchester

Wednesday, 06 March 2024

        

Pemberton Old Wigan Band has announced the appointment of Megan Newbery as their new principal cornet.

The former principal cornet of the National Youth Band of Great Britain hails from Cornwall. She has previously played for Lympstone Band as well as Black Dyke Band following her move to study at the RNCM in Manchester in 2022, where she is a member of the newly formed Accent Brass quartet.

Debut

Megan played with the band as they secured a top section podium finish and qualification place for the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall later in the year.

Her first feature as principal cornet will be at the gala concert following the inaugural Pemberton Solo Competition in April.

Long-standing principal cornet Joanne Johnson moves across to flugel horn.

        

TAGS: Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Pro Rege

Foden's Youth to welcome Dutch friends

March 6 • Foden's Youth Band will welcome Pro Rege B Band from the Netherlands for a day of joint music making in April.

Lenton

Lenton takes solo baritone role at Brighouse

March 6 • West Riding band welcomes the signing of solo baritone player Sarah Lenton.

Bansdtand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 3rd March

March 6 • More great brass band music over the airwaves from Chris Helme.

Megan Newbury

Newbery takes the top chair at Pemberton Old

March 6 • Former National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain principal cornet takes the top spot at Pemberton Old Wigan Band

What's on »

Contest: Scottish Championships 2024

Saturday 9 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 9 March • Riviera International Conference Centre, TQ22 5LZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 10 March • Riviera International Conference Centre, TQ22 5LZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2024

Sunday 10 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships

Sunday 10 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

March 6 • We are starting a Community band for players of all abilities who fancy coming along for a blow and meet/make friends in a relaxed, friendly environment . Maybe you are a retired player, shift worker or just around in the day. If so contact us asap!

Leicestershire Co-op Band

March 6 • CORNET VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our fabulous cornet section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.

Mereside Brass

March 5 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET, position negotiable. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Pro Cards »

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top