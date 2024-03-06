Newbery takes the top chair at Pemberton Old

Former National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain principal cornet takes the top spot at Pemberton Old Wigan Band

Pemberton Old Wigan Band has announced the appointment of Megan Newbery as their new principal cornet.

The former principal cornet of the National Youth Band of Great Britain hails from Cornwall. She has previously played for Lympstone Band as well as Black Dyke Band following her move to study at the RNCM in Manchester in 2022, where she is a member of the newly formed Accent Brass quartet.

Debut

Megan played with the band as they secured a top section podium finish and qualification place for the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall later in the year.

Her first feature as principal cornet will be at the gala concert following the inaugural Pemberton Solo Competition in April.

Long-standing principal cornet Joanne Johnson moves across to flugel horn.