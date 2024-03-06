Radio: Sunday Bandstand 3rd March

More great brass band music over the airwaves from Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 3rd March

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Rhapsody Espana

Emmanuel Chabrier arr. Gordon Langford

Massed bands of Birmingham School of Music, Ever Ready, Dalmellington and Yorkshire Imperial

MD: Major Peter Parkes

Zampa

Ferdinand Herold arr. William Rimmer

Massed bands of Britannia Building Society and Williams Fairey Engineering Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

People

Stanley Black

Soloist: Maurice Murphy

Leyland DAF Band

MD: Richard Evans

Heykens Serenade

Jonny Heykens

West Yorkshire Police Band

MD: Barry Thompson

Bells Across the Meadow

Albert Ketelby

GUS (Footwear) Band

MD: Stanley Boddington

The Spider and the Fly

Benjamin Britten arr. Darrol Barry

Besses O' th' Barn Band

MD: Paul Hindmarsh

Knoxville 1800

James Curnow

Georgia Brass Band

MD: Joe Johnson

Country Fair from Holiday Suite

Eric Ball

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band

MD: Robert Oughton

Carnival of Venice Variations

Arban arr. Bue Lund Nielson

Soloist: Michael Lind

Besses o' th' Band

MD: Roy Newsome

Bognor Regis march

Leslie Condon

Portsmouth Citadel Band

BM: Harold Nobes

The Plantagenets

Edward Gregson

GUS (Footwear) Band

MD: Keith Wilkinson

Let Me Try Again

Caravelli / Romuald arr. Alan Fernie

Soloist: German Meyer

Brass Band Oberaargauer

MD: Manfred Obrecht

Suite Le Cid

Massenet arr. Denis Wright

Massed bands of Birmingham School of Music, Ever Ready, Dalmellington and Yorkshire Imperial MD: Bernard Keeffe

Adagio

Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni arr. Kevin Bolton

Soloist: Mark Walters

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

Starburst

Dan Price

Lancaster University Band

MD: Hugh Streets

One Hand One Heart (West Side Story)

Leonard Bernstein / Stephen Sondheim

Vocalists Jason McCann, Elizabeth Atkinson and Flute: Naomi Downing

Sellers Engineering Band

MD: Philip McCann

Lloyd

Cuthbert Howard

Brass Band Froschl Hall

MD: Hannes Buchegger

Under the Blue and Yellow Flag

Victor Widquist arr: Rune Fröden

Solna Brass

MD: Lars-Gunnar Bjorkland

Enjoy the show...