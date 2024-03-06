                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 3rd March

More great brass band music over the airwaves from Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 3rd March

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-3-march-2024/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Rhapsody Espana
Emmanuel Chabrier arr. Gordon Langford
Massed bands of Birmingham School of Music, Ever Ready, Dalmellington and Yorkshire Imperial
MD: Major Peter Parkes

Zampa
Ferdinand Herold arr. William Rimmer
Massed bands of Britannia Building Society and Williams Fairey Engineering Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

People
Stanley Black
Soloist: Maurice Murphy
Leyland DAF Band
MD: Richard Evans

Heykens Serenade
Jonny Heykens
West Yorkshire Police Band
MD: Barry Thompson

Bells Across the Meadow
Albert Ketelby
GUS (Footwear) Band
MD: Stanley Boddington

The Spider and the Fly
Benjamin Britten arr. Darrol Barry
Besses O' th' Barn Band
MD: Paul Hindmarsh

Knoxville 1800
James Curnow
Georgia Brass Band
MD: Joe Johnson

Country Fair from Holiday Suite
Eric Ball
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band
MD: Robert Oughton

Carnival of Venice Variations
Arban arr. Bue Lund Nielson
Soloist: Michael Lind
Besses o' th' Band
MD: Roy Newsome

Bognor Regis march
Leslie Condon
Portsmouth Citadel Band
BM: Harold Nobes

The Plantagenets
Edward Gregson
GUS (Footwear) Band
MD: Keith Wilkinson

Let Me Try Again
Caravelli / Romuald arr. Alan Fernie
Soloist: German Meyer
Brass Band Oberaargauer
MD: Manfred Obrecht

Suite Le Cid
Massenet arr. Denis Wright
Massed bands of Birmingham School of Music, Ever Ready, Dalmellington and Yorkshire Imperial MD: Bernard Keeffe

Adagio
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni arr. Kevin Bolton
Soloist: Mark Walters
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

Starburst
Dan Price
Lancaster University Band
MD: Hugh Streets

One Hand One Heart (West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein / Stephen Sondheim
Vocalists Jason McCann, Elizabeth Atkinson and Flute: Naomi Downing
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Philip McCann

Lloyd
Cuthbert Howard
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Hannes Buchegger

Under the Blue and Yellow Flag
Victor Widquist arr: Rune Fröden
Solna Brass
MD: Lars-Gunnar Bjorkland

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

