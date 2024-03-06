Radio: Sunday Bandstand 3rd March

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 3rd March
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.
To enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-3-march-2024/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Rhapsody Espana
Emmanuel Chabrier arr. Gordon Langford
Massed bands of Birmingham School of Music, Ever Ready, Dalmellington and Yorkshire Imperial
MD: Major Peter Parkes
Zampa
Ferdinand Herold arr. William Rimmer
Massed bands of Britannia Building Society and Williams Fairey Engineering Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
People
Stanley Black
Soloist: Maurice Murphy
Leyland DAF Band
MD: Richard Evans
Heykens Serenade
Jonny Heykens
West Yorkshire Police Band
MD: Barry Thompson
Bells Across the Meadow
Albert Ketelby
GUS (Footwear) Band
MD: Stanley Boddington
The Spider and the Fly
Benjamin Britten arr. Darrol Barry
Besses O' th' Barn Band
MD: Paul Hindmarsh
Knoxville 1800
James Curnow
Georgia Brass Band
MD: Joe Johnson
Country Fair from Holiday Suite
Eric Ball
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band
MD: Robert Oughton
Carnival of Venice Variations
Arban arr. Bue Lund Nielson
Soloist: Michael Lind
Besses o' th' Band
MD: Roy Newsome
Bognor Regis march
Leslie Condon
Portsmouth Citadel Band
BM: Harold Nobes
The Plantagenets
Edward Gregson
GUS (Footwear) Band
MD: Keith Wilkinson
Let Me Try Again
Caravelli / Romuald arr. Alan Fernie
Soloist: German Meyer
Brass Band Oberaargauer
MD: Manfred Obrecht
Suite Le Cid
Massenet arr. Denis Wright
Massed bands of Birmingham School of Music, Ever Ready, Dalmellington and Yorkshire Imperial MD: Bernard Keeffe
Adagio
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni arr. Kevin Bolton
Soloist: Mark Walters
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
Starburst
Dan Price
Lancaster University Band
MD: Hugh Streets
One Hand One Heart (West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein / Stephen Sondheim
Vocalists Jason McCann, Elizabeth Atkinson and Flute: Naomi Downing
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Philip McCann
Lloyd
Cuthbert Howard
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Hannes Buchegger
Under the Blue and Yellow Flag
Victor Widquist arr: Rune Fröden
Solna Brass
MD: Lars-Gunnar Bjorkland
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
