New composition partnership for Abbey Brass

Abbey Brass looks towards an exciting musical future with link to local composer.

Abbey Brass
  Mary is an instrumental scholarship student at Cardiff University

Thursday, 07 March 2024

        

Abbey Brass, from the Isle of Wight, has invited Cardiff University student Mary Lillington to become their first 'Composer in Residence'.

The two-year partnership offers the opportunity to create new works, experiment with new ideas and develop innovative artistic practice.

Works

Mary, who grew up locally, was a finalist in the 2023 Foden's Female Composer competition, with her work, 'The Battle' receiving encouraging feedback from the adjudication panel.

Her work, 'Island Life' was also shortlisted for the UniBrass Composition Competition and will be premiered by Abbey Brass at a concert later this year.

Talent

Speaking about the exciting partnership Abbey Brass MD, Phillip Littlemore told 4BR: "I believe it's our duty to nurture young composer talent, more so when there is a such a local connection.

I played alongside Mary in the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra and have followed her musical development since. I'm delighted that writing for the brass band medium is one of her interests, and so this new role will see her create new works but also assist in her artistic development experimenting with new ideas."

it feels great to take up this position with Abbey Brass. I am really looking forward to working with themMary Lillington

Exciting opportunity

Mary, who plays cornet and trumpet, is currently an instrumental scholarship student at Cardiff University, studying towards a Bachelor of Music degree.

Now in her third year studying on exchange at the University of Manitoba in Canada, she said that the appointment was "such an exciting opportunity".

She added: "It gives me the chance to workshop ideas as I create new pieces. Having grown up on the Isle of Wight, it feels great to take up this position with Abbey Brass. I am really looking forward to working with them."

        

TAGS: Abbey Brass (Abingdon)

