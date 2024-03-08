Derwent celebrate historic Royal Philharmonic Society Award

One the the UKs leading brass band innovators has made history by being presented with the 2024 Royal Philharmonic Society Inspiration Award.

Derwent Brass have become the first brass band to be directly presented with a Royal Philharmonic Society Award.

The awards were first presented in 1989 and are presented at what is called "the biggest night in UK classical music". It follows the success of Tredegar Band who were recognised as part of the 2023 Large Scale Composition Award winner Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto for Brass Band and Orchestra'.

Public vote

The RPS Inspiration Award 2024, voted for by 5,434 members of the general public, was presented to the band on an evening of celebration held at the Royal Northern College of Music.

Following a wave of support from within the brass band and local community, Derwent topped a short list that also included the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus, The Sunday Boys, and the Glasgow Madrigirls, with all groups each receiving over 1,000 votes each.

The nominees were identified for inclusion by Manvinder Rattan (Chief Executive, Voices Foundation, Musical Director, Hertford Choral Society); Paul MacAlindin (Conductor, Artistic Director, The Glasgow Barons); Rachel Lindley (Director, Music Publishing, Oxford University Press); Rhiannon Harrison (Trombonist, Chairperson of Making Music), and Ula Weber (Choral Conductor and Animateur).

One step further

On accepting the award (above), Music Director Jack Capstaff said: "Brass bands, for all their foibles, have always been good at giving great access to music making.

Derwent go one step further in trying to programme a schedule of concerts, projects, and innovative new music to be able to engage not only those within our existing brass band community, but those wider; those from diverse backgrounds that would otherwise have limited, if any, exposure to western classical music.

He added: "It really is a treat to be here representing not only Derwent Brass, but also representing brass banding more generally."

Support

A delighted Band Manager, Chris Leonard added: "We are truly grateful to everyone who supported and voted for us from both our local following and the wider banding community.

To win this award means so much, not least of which has been in helping to push brass bands toward centre stage in the expansive classical music world and receiving recognition for trying to do things that bit differently."

Very best of themselves

The RPS Awards were hosted by BBC Radio 3 presenters Elizabeth Alker and Linton Stephens, with trophies presented by RPS Chairman John Gilhooly who said on the evening: "Too often this year, the story of classical music has been one of funding cuts and shrinking provision.

This year's RPS Awards winners are representative of music-makers nationwide, who — in challenging times — keep giving the very best of themselves for the benefit of others.

We are proud to shine a light on their achievements, and hope it leads to greater recognition and pride for all that they collectively do."

Film

A film of the RPS Awards presentation will be freely available to watch for one month on the RPS website from Tuesday 12th March.

For more information visit: www.royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk/awards