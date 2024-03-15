                 

Flowers in Wonderland in Morley

The West of England Regional Champion will head to Morley to showcase their 'Best of Brass' credentials in Leeds.

Flowers
  Not just Alice will be in Wonderland in Morley with Flowers

Friday, 15 March 2024

        

The newly crowned West of England Area champion Flowers will head to Morley Town Hall next month to showcase their brand of entertainment as part of the popular Leeds 'Best of Brass' series.

Directed by Paul Holland, the band is in a rich vein of form — ending last year with a podium finish at the Brass in Concert Championships followed by their commanding Area win in Torquay this month.

Alice in Wonderland

And that hugely enjoyable 'Alice in Wonderland' Brass in Concert set will be featured in their programme, with solos spotlights from star players Luke Barker, Emily Evans, Chris Thomas and Dan Thomas.

The band will also flex its test-piece muscles on Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Sand and Stars' as well as the finale from Tchaikovsky's 'Symphony No.4'.

There is a short interview with Luke Barker to enjoy at:

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2024/03/14/flowers-band-interview-2023-24/

Saturday 13th April
Flowers Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)
Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)
Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Further 2024 concerts

Saturday 27th April
Rothwell Temperance

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)
Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)
Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 18th May
GUS Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)
Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)
Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

        

