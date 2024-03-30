Rolls Royce ready to enjoy Fusion with Bates

                 

Saturday, 30 March 2024

        

Black Dyke tenor horn player Siobhan Bates will return to her musical roots next weekend when she will be the featured soloist with Rolls Royce (Derby) Band in a concert in Buron on Trent.

The concert at Mark's Church in Winshall (DE15 0HS) on Friday 5th April (7.30pm) will see Siobhan perform a recently commissioned solo entitled 'Fusion' from composer Simon Oliver.

Full circle

Speaking about her appearance she said: "I couldn't have been happier when Rolls-Royce invited me to perform as a guest soloist.

It feels like coming full circle for me, considering my musical journey began just up the road in Swadlincote at the local music centre."

Recently Siobhan enjoyed a weekend in Saint Etienne in France working with Brass Band Loire Forez.

Admiration

In response, band spokesperson Heather Horsley added: "As a Burton girl myself, I've known Siobhan since she started playing tenor horn at Gresley Colliery Band as a 13 year old.

We've all watched her amazing career develop with admiration, and the band are thrilled to have the opportunity to be performing with her."

Find out more

For further details go to:
https://www.facebook.com/RollsRoyceDerbyBand

        

