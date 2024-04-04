                 

BrookWright Music: Excursion (Christopher Cook)

The latest release from BrookWright Music is an exciting study for brass with a twist.

BrookWright
  The award winning work is described as short and effervescent

Thursday, 04 April 2024

        

The latest release from BrookWright Music is 'Excursion', the winning entry of the 2022 BrookWright International Brass Band Composition Competition.

Short and effervescent

Composer Christopher Cook describes the short and effervescent study for brass band as one where, "I wanted to take the listener and players on a journey which moves from a soundworld of bristling, bubbling energy to a triumphant fanfare and finally a moment of repose".

It therefore opens with a flurry emphasised by precise elements of percussion which informs the motivation for the piece.

There follows a textural backdrop to the filmic sounding melody heard before the unexpected final passage is intended to be a nod to works for brass band by Paul Patterson and Harrison Birtwistle.

Rolling score

To view a rolling score video of the piece performed by the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) Brass Band: www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSCrQIv_W2k

Find out more

PDFs available for instant download at: www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/excursion-brass-band-christopher-cook

Sheet music available from: www.brassband.co.uk

Difficulty Level: 1st Section +

        

