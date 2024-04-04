Brass Band World magazine: March edition out now

The latest edition of the leading publication is now out — and is full to the brim with all things brass banding.

The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine has now been published.

The March issue is once again packed with news, articles, features, reviews and opinions, with a main interview with the remarkable Swiss cornet star Mathilde Roh.

The centre band is Artenium Band from South Korea, with the Pro-Platform feature seeing Raquel Samayoa of Canadian Brass talking about her amazing journey as a musician. Historian Tim Mutum looks at back at Callender's Cableworks Band who for a brief time challenged banding on and off the contesting stage.

Test pieces

Dr Robert Childs gives insight into balancing the past and present with test-pieces, whilst euphonium player Martin Smith reveals how his passion for playing has led to over 700,000 streams of his debt album, 'The Lyrical Euphonium'.

Round up

All this and there is a comprehensive round up of the recent Regional Championship series around the country as bands battled to qualify for the London and Cheltenham National Finals, whilst there are reviews of latest CD and music releases.

