                 

*
banner

News

80th birthday concert celebration for Newton

Rodney Newton will enjoy a musical celebration of his birthday this weekend in Cambridge.

Rodney Newton
  The performances will celebrate Rodney Newton's 80th birthday

Saturday, 19 July 2025

        

The multi-faceted musician Rodney Newton turns 80 this weekend, marking a personal milestone that will also be celebrated with a special concert in Cambridge by CSD Brass featuring a number of his critically acclaimed works.

World premiere

Directed by Christopher Lawrence, the concert will also feature a world premiere of Rodney's latest work for the brass band medium, a five movement suite entitled, 'Gulliver's Travels'.

Also included is a work written specially for them, appropriately called 'Cambridge'.

Trio of soloists

A trio of outstanding soloists will also be featured — with Andy Kershaw performing his seminal tuba work 'Capriccio' written in 1986. Paul Garner will showcase his lyrical flugel solo 'Dimitri', whilst French horn player Millie Lihoreau will give a premiere performance of 'Tripartita'.

The finale will be provided by a triptych medley from his acclaimed arrangements of Jeremy Deller's 'Acid Brass', entitled 'Acid Drops' — including the classic house number 'What Time is Love' by the KLF, alongside 'Pacific 202 and 'Strings of Life'.

Acclaim

A graduate of the Birmingham School of Music, Rodney has enjoyed a remarkable musical career as an orchestral percussionist, composer, arranger and educator.

His association with the brass band medium has been gained widespread acclaim, his ensemble and solo works performed and enjoyed by bands and soloists at all levels.

International acclaimed performers have showcased his works — from David Childs to Evelyn Glennie, whilst his remarkable realisation through his 1997 Acid Brass arrangements brought brass banding to a new and lasting audience.

Concert

The concert takes place at 3.00pm on Sunday 20th July:

St Luke's Church
Victoria Road
Chesterton
Cambridge
CB4 3DZ

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Rodney Newton

80th birthday concert celebration for Newton

July 19 • Rodney Newton will enjoy a musical celebration of his birthday this weekend in Cambridge.

jhs instruments

JHS Ltd set to close

July 19 • The leading independent distributor and suppliers of Odyssey instrument brand set to close after 60 years of trading.

FodensLovatt

Lovatt joins Foden's for Regent Hall pre-National concert

July 19 • Trumpet star Mike Lovatt will reconnect with Foden's Band for their pre-National preview concert at Regent Hall.

Rooms for groups

Sold out signs up in Cheltenham

July 19 • Hotel demand from National qualifiers mean sold out signs are posted in Cheltenham.

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Haverhill Silver Band - A Nightingale Sang... (an evening concert)

Saturday 2 August • Foakes Hall, Dunmow CM6 1DG

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Vacancies »

Rushden Town Band

July 18 • Second Trombone vacancy. A friendly Midlands 1st Section Band, Rushden are looking for a Second Trombone player to come and join us. Great repertoire and concerts plus contests twice per year. Every other year, the band goes on tour.

Welwyn Garden City Band

July 18 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied summer season of concerts. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Bedford Town Band

July 18 • Bedford Town Band have vacancies for 1st trombone, 1st horn, EEb and BBb bass. We have several concerts and Wychavon contest in the Autumn. In the last few years the band won the Butlins 2nd section , been promoted to 1st section then 3rd at Wychavon

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top