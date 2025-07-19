80th birthday concert celebration for Newton

Rodney Newton will enjoy a musical celebration of his birthday this weekend in Cambridge.

The multi-faceted musician Rodney Newton turns 80 this weekend, marking a personal milestone that will also be celebrated with a special concert in Cambridge by CSD Brass featuring a number of his critically acclaimed works.

World premiere

Directed by Christopher Lawrence, the concert will also feature a world premiere of Rodney's latest work for the brass band medium, a five movement suite entitled, 'Gulliver's Travels'.

Also included is a work written specially for them, appropriately called 'Cambridge'.

Trio of soloists

A trio of outstanding soloists will also be featured — with Andy Kershaw performing his seminal tuba work 'Capriccio' written in 1986. Paul Garner will showcase his lyrical flugel solo 'Dimitri', whilst French horn player Millie Lihoreau will give a premiere performance of 'Tripartita'.

The finale will be provided by a triptych medley from his acclaimed arrangements of Jeremy Deller's 'Acid Brass', entitled 'Acid Drops' — including the classic house number 'What Time is Love' by the KLF, alongside 'Pacific 202 and 'Strings of Life'.

Acclaim

A graduate of the Birmingham School of Music, Rodney has enjoyed a remarkable musical career as an orchestral percussionist, composer, arranger and educator.

His association with the brass band medium has been gained widespread acclaim, his ensemble and solo works performed and enjoyed by bands and soloists at all levels.

International acclaimed performers have showcased his works — from David Childs to Evelyn Glennie, whilst his remarkable realisation through his 1997 Acid Brass arrangements brought brass banding to a new and lasting audience.

Concert

The concert takes place at 3.00pm on Sunday 20th July:

St Luke's Church

Victoria Road

Chesterton

Cambridge

CB4 3DZ