Leyland to go on a bear hunt...

There will be plenty of family fun in 2026 for supporters of Leyland Band — as they lead the musical accompaniment to a classic bear hunt.

Following in the steps of the successful live performance collaborations to animated films such as 'The Snowman' and 'Wallace & Gromit', the Leyland Band will showcase Live in Concert shows in 2026 with 'We're Going on a Bear Hunt'.

It will be the first time the acclaimed animated film will be synchronised with brass band accompaniment.

Classic

The much-loved 2016 animated adaptation is based on the children's classic by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury. The original television broadcast run on Channel 4 was watched by over 8 million viewers.

It featured voice-cast including Olivia Colman, Pam Ferris, Mark William and Michael Rosen himself as the Bear. The soundtrack also features the song, 'Me & You' by George Ezra, written and recorded for the film.

March premiere

The brass band premiere will take place on Saturday 14th March in Preston and will form part of the band's 80th anniversary celebrations. The concert will feature the complete original score conducted by the film's composer Stuart Hancock. The band then hope to feature the show across the UK.

Speaking about the new venture, Leyland Band Chairperson, Dan Moore told 4BR: "Our film shows have been a huge success and have brought in large audiences of families. Now we have set out with this family favourite film that also resonates with audiences of all ages.

'We're Going on a Bear Hunt' has charm, adventure and beautiful music and makes it an ideal film-in-concert experience. We can't wait to deliver this live performance and work Stuart Hancock."